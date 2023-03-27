New Era unveils 2023 NFL Draft hats for every team, including Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the most memorable moments for every player selected in the NFL Draft is getting the hat of your new team and putting it on for the first time.

With each new year brings a new hat, and the official 2023 NFL Draft hats were unveiled Monday by New Era.

Here is a look at the New England Patriots' draft hats.

Not a bad design at all.

The Patriots have the No. 14 overall pick in the first round, and their top roster needs to address are wide receiver, offensive tackle and cornerback. New England has 11 picks in total.

This year's draft is scheduled to begin April 27 in Kansas City.