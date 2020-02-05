New Era spring training hats get poor reviews, especially the Orioles cap

New Era dropped its annual spring training hat collection on Monday, giving the public its first look at what players will be wearing throughout the preseason.

This year's design includes each team's primary and secondary logos, with the latter serving as a silhouette that New Era filled with the former.

Sound confusing? Well, it looks confusing too.

MLB and @NewEraCap today unveiled a new collection of batting practice caps. These caps will be worn throughout Spring Training and in BP during the season.

The new performance caps feature alternate logos, chosen by each Club, embroidered within primary logos on the front. pic.twitter.com/8kaLxOaPoX

— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) February 4, 2020

The Orioles' design in particular has a whole lot going on.

Here's a closer look at their local rivals in D.C.

Fans of teams across the league chimed in on Twitter to voice their displeasure with the new caps.

That Angels cap reminds me of this: pic.twitter.com/7P14ynkOXL — Gil Garcia (@GILx87) February 4, 2020

These, aside from a few, are horrendous pic.twitter.com/XasL4UxYAO — Joe (@LasSalamancas21) February 4, 2020

Then again, at least they're better than the youth caps New Era released over the weekend.

Finally. New Era finally gives the people what they want. Beavis and Butt-Head Baseball hats. Wait no more, they are here. pic.twitter.com/udEw8colza — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) February 2, 2020

*shudders*

