New Era spring training hats get poor reviews, especially the Orioles cap
New Era dropped its annual spring training hat collection on Monday, giving the public its first look at what players will be wearing throughout the preseason.
This year's design includes each team's primary and secondary logos, with the latter serving as a silhouette that New Era filled with the former.
Sound confusing? Well, it looks confusing too.
MLB and @NewEraCap today unveiled a new collection of batting practice caps. These caps will be worn throughout Spring Training and in BP during the season.
The new performance caps feature alternate logos, chosen by each Club, embroidered within primary logos on the front. pic.twitter.com/8kaLxOaPoX
— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) February 4, 2020
The Orioles' design in particular has a whole lot going on.
Introducing the @Orioles Spring Training #NewEraCap. Just dropped at https://t.co/Ih5mkvh1Hn pic.twitter.com/psP3cBKeCn
— New Era Cap (@NewEraCap) February 4, 2020
Here's a closer look at their local rivals in D.C.
A closer look at the @Nationals Spring Training #NewEraCap. Just dropped at https://t.co/gcpCLGlrYZ pic.twitter.com/e9SstDEZq9
— New Era Cap (@NewEraCap) February 4, 2020
Fans of teams across the league chimed in on Twitter to voice their displeasure with the new caps.
That Angels cap reminds me of this: pic.twitter.com/7P14ynkOXL
— Gil Garcia (@GILx87) February 4, 2020
— Plan Zee (@PlanZ33) February 4, 2020
These, aside from a few, are horrendous pic.twitter.com/XasL4UxYAO
— Joe (@LasSalamancas21) February 4, 2020
Then again, at least they're better than the youth caps New Era released over the weekend.
Finally. New Era finally gives the people what they want. Beavis and Butt-Head Baseball hats. Wait no more, they are here. pic.twitter.com/udEw8colza
— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) February 2, 2020
*shudders*
