New Era spring training hats get poor reviews, especially the Orioles cap

Matt Weyrich
NBC Sports Washington

New Era dropped its annual spring training hat collection on Monday, giving the public its first look at what players will be wearing throughout the preseason.

This year's design includes each team's primary and secondary logos, with the latter serving as a silhouette that New Era filled with the former.

Sound confusing? Well, it looks confusing too.

The Orioles' design in particular has a whole lot going on.

Here's a closer look at their local rivals in D.C.

Fans of teams across the league chimed in on Twitter to voice their displeasure with the new caps.

Then again, at least they're better than the youth caps New Era released over the weekend.

*shudders*

