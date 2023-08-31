New era, same standards: Ashland football enters 2023 expecting to win big

A new era of Ashland University football begins Thursday night but it’s likely to have a very familiar feel.

The Eagles open the 2023 season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania under the guidance of first-year head coach Doug Geiser. A Wooster native, Geiser was named the program's 15th head coach on Jan. 3 after serving 19 seasons as an AU assistant for Lee Owens, who announced his retirement following the 2022 season.

Geiser came with Owens from the University of Akron and spent the last 16 years at AU as associate head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

“There’s been so many things going on with preparation and day-to-day things, I’m assuming at some point I’ll take a step back, take a moment and have a moment to say, ‘Hey, this is actually happening,’” Geiser said about his first game as a head coach. “I feel good about everything I’ve done up to this point and getting the opportunity to be the next head coach at Ashland is an honor I can’t put into words.

Doug Geiser speaks at the press conference where he was introduced as the 14th head coach of the Ashland University football program Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. TOM E. PUSKAR/ASHLAND TIMES-GAZETTE

“You just try to be as prepared as possible, and go through all the scenarios … knowing there’s going to be something that comes up where you basically have to handle the chaos.”

Geiser is just the fourth AU head football coach since 1959, and that comfortable continuity also carries over with the coaching staff and the roster. The coaching staff returns almost entirely intact with former Ohio State offensive lineman Jim Cordle taking Geiser’s spot as offensive line coach.

And the Eagles return six starters on offense and six on defense to start the season. Eleven of those 12 were all-Great Midwest Athletic Conference players.

On defense, the returning strength is up front where all four of the top defensive ends return, along with five of the top six interior linemen. Senior defensive end Jeffrey Barnett was a first team all-GMAC pick in 2022 and senior Deeb Alawan made second team all-league at end with a team-leading seven sacks despite not starting.

Senior Jackson Myers, a second team all-GMAC pick, is back at linebacker, and junior Ameer Cunningham is moving from defensive end to linebacker to fill the big shoes of graduated GMAC Defensive Player of the Year Michael Ayers.

Starting corners Devin Prude (senior, first team all-GMAC) and senior Jovon Sewell give the Eagles some experience in the defensive backfield, where all three safeties will be new faces.

“That’s a good place to start,” Geiser said. “I like what we’re doing on defense. The kids understand the system, they know the system, they were recruited to it.

“The defensive line has set the tempo for camp. (Junior defensive tackles) Kristian Gehrisch and Collin Strong have done a tremendous job and built on the great spring they had. The defensive ends are bringing it every single day. We have a lot of guys there who can run, can rush the passer and affect the game.

“Jackson Myers has taken his game to a different level and really assumed the leadership role with that group. In the secondary, Devin Prude has had a tremendous, tremendous camp.”

Ashland University's Larry Martin (7) eludes a tackle by Notre Dame College's Antoine Holloway II (7) during their NCAA Division II college football playoff game at Jack Miler Stadium Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. AU won the game 20-13 to advance to the second round of the NCAA playoffs. TOM E. PUSKAR/ASHLAND TIMES-GAZETTE

On offense, the returning strength is in the running back room where the top four ball carriers are back. They’re led by the one-two punch of seniors Geo Washington (second team all-GMAC in 2022) and Larry Martin (first team all-GMAC).

Senior Eli Potts and junior Patrick Blubaugh give the Eagles great depth in the backfield.

Both Washington and Martin have had 1,000-yard rushing seasons at AU — Washington with 1,205 yards as a freshman in 2019 and Martin with 1,187 yards as a junior in 2022. Washington has 2,342 career rushing yards as an Eagle.

“Having guys like Geo Washington and Larry Martin, that’s a great comfort to me,” Geiser said. “They can make their guys up front look very, very good with what they do.”

Leading the way for the run game will be three returning offensive linemen and a tight end. Senior left guard Nehemiah Cannon is a two-time all-GMAC first team selection. Redshirt sophomore center Ethan Enders also earned first team all-league honors in 2022, and sophomore left tackle Nick Walker was a second-team pick.

Junior Nabil Abdus-Salaam returns at tight end.

Receivers sophomore Jamari Croom, junior Jent Joseph and senior Jake McLoughlin are expected to step up to replace the departed Logan Bolin and Garrett Turnbaugh.

“We return the left side of our offensive line and our center and all three were all-league players,” Geiser said. “We graduated three receivers but we played a lot last year.

“The biggest loss was our leader, (quarterback) Austin Brenner. Thanks to COVID, he was our leader for six years. The blessing is we have three quarterbacks who have all started and won games during their tenure.”

Junior Trevor Bycznski served as Brenner’s backup in 2022, and, joins Cannon and McLoughlin as offensive captains in 2023. Redshirt sophomore Cameron Blair had two starts in 2021 and junior Trent Maddox started three times at QB in 2021 when Brenner went down with a leg injury.

Myers and Prude will be the defensive captains. All were selected by the players.

“The guys have really stepped up and done a nice job of asserting themselves,” Geiser said.

As the defending GMAC champions, the Eagles will enter the 2023 season as the pick of the league’s coaches to repeat. AU starts the season ranked No. 14 in the D2Football.com Top 25 poll, No. 12 in the American Football Coaches Association poll and No. 10 in Lindy's National College Football Magazine preseason poll.

“We look at the rankings and what I tell (the players) is this, that ranking and that vote is not yours,” Geiser said. “That is a credit to last year’s team and what they accomplished.

“You should be honored and know that you’re respected based on what’s happened before but now you have to go out and make your own mark.”

The Eagles will have that opportunity starting with Thursday’s opener against IUP (No. 16 in the AFCA poll and No. 12 in the D2Football.com poll), the team that knocked AU out of the Division II playoffs in 2022.

Top-ranked Ferris State, the two-time defending D-II national champion, will be Ashland’s first home game at Jack Miller Stadium at 7 p.m. Sept. 9. The first of nine straight GMAC games is a home contest at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 against Hillsdale.

“We’re actually looking forward to it,” Geiser said about opening the season with two ranked opponents. We have to be right on point right from that first game.

“But it adds comfort in that you know it can be done here. If you follow the system, if you follow the plan and you work at it and trust it … it’s not a hope … because we’ve done it before.

“We’ll keep going and doing the things that have made Ashland great through the years. That’s doing things the right way, trust in your fellow man, depend on the fundamentals, playing physical, playing tough and fighting to the end. That’s what Ashland football is all about and that won’t change.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: College Football: Ashland looks to repeat at GMAC champion and more