New Era releases Bears 2022 NFL Draft hat

The 2022 NFL Draft is one month away and New Era released the official design for all 32 teams on Monday.

Here's a look at the Chicago Bears cap:

The Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Draft hat.



What are we thinking? ðŸ”¥ or ðŸ—‘ pic.twitter.com/UzUdJ9mnN6 — BFR (@BFRMedia) March 28, 2022

The hat features a black crown with Bears in italicized letters and Chicago embroidered in cursive, and a blue bill that is curved.

This year's cap seems to be an upgrade compared to last year's version, a trucker-style hat with mesh backing that Justin Fields wore first.

The #Bears draft cap is graphite, navy and trucker (but still fitted). Also it has stars for some reason. pic.twitter.com/GnunuqMAlg — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) April 9, 2021

The Bears have the 39th overall pick and fans will be eager to see who wears the 2022 hat first.

The offense could use another solid wide receiver and two of Fields' former Ohio State receivers are in this year's draft.

Both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson have recently been eyed by the Bears and the team likes what it sees.

Under Fields, Olave caught 98 passes for 1,569 yards and 19 touchdowns in 20 games. Wilson had 73 receptions for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns in 21 games.

The NFL Draft will be held at Allegiant Stadium — home of the Las Vegas Raiders — from April 28-30.

