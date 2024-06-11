New Era will make hats for Olympians in first-ever deal for Team USA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo will be on the world stage as New Era Cap has announced a multi-year agreement with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams.

This is Team USA’s first-ever official product deal with a headwear-focused brand, New Era said. With this, the Buffalo-based company will provide exclusive headwear to athletes competing in the Paris (2024), Milan (2026) and Los Angeles (2028) games.

“The athletes have been waiting their entire lives for this moment and we don’t take that lightly,” Peter Zeytoonjian, SVP, consumer products of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties (USOPP) and LA28, said. “It is our responsibility to make the experience as special as possible with the best brands, like New Era, to help us support them achieve their dreams.”

With this announcement, New Era shared the names of its six brand ambassadors for the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Fans of the Olympics and Paralympics can also show their support for this year’s competitors with limited-edition apparel, which can be purchased here.

Latest Local News

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.