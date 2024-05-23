A New Era Dawns on Joplin Outlaws Baseball

JOPLIN, MO – With the season opener set for Thursday, the summer of 2024 will look much different for Joplin Outlaws baseball.

The team joined the brand new Mid-America league earlier this year after leaving the MINK league in March. The league comprises of six teams from three different states. New Outlaws head coach Brian Daly said his team’s large fanbase proves to be a huge advantage.

“Being able to be apart of it from the ground floor is a pretty cool feeling,” said head coach Brian Daly.

“I believe we’re the only team in the league that’s got a major existing fanbase, so I know the guys are really excited. We’ve got a ton of talent.”

Name, image, and likeness opportunities are also a major change. Outlaws general manager Nick Weisenborn said he’s used NIL as a tool to recruit players.

“We’re the only collegiate league in the country that’s able to use NIL,” said Weisenborn.

“It’s a huge tool for me to recruit some of these players. We have three or four former pro players that were cut last week and have showed up to play here because of NIL opportunities, so it’s been huge.”

Manny Garcia, shortstop for the Outlaws, said he is impressed with the team’s management and professionalism.

“I like the professional way that we go about our days,” said Garcia.

“Everything is planned out correctly, and management is doing a good job of holding us together. They’re all treating us the right way, and I’m very excited for the season.”

The Outlaws will open their season against the Sherman Shadowcats on Thursday, May 23rd at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.