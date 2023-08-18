New era begins for Wilson football: Top players, schedule and what to know for 2023

A new era begins at Wilson.

Head coach Victor Davidson will make his bench boss debut for the Wildcats. This is Davidson's eighth varsity season coaching. Prior to arriving at Wilson, he was an assistant at UPrep where he helped the program capture its first Section V title in 2021.

Wilson will lean on its returners to improve on its one win season. Running backs like Darrien Floyd and Daquon Herring are expected to play huge roles, as well as safety Michael Mitchell. Offensive lineman Nehemiah Brown and Javier Brock brings experience to the line.

The Wildcats hope Davidson can end their title drought too after previous coach Greg Mortier led Wilson to its only title in 2017. Not only does Davidson's coaching staff feature former Section V stars like associate head coach Ellias Randell and defensive coordinator Codera Jackson.

Wilson football at a glance

Head coach: Victor Davidson (1st season).

Classification: Class A

Last season’s record: 1-8.

Last Section V championship: 2017.

Wilson football schedule for 2023 season

Thursday, Aug. 31: vs. Brighton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8: at Irondequoit, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Churchville-Chili, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22: at Gates Chili, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: vs. Spencerport, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5: at Canandaigua, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12: vs. Greece Arcadia, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20: at East/WOIS, 6 p.m.

Marquee matchups for Wilson

Wilson's schedule doesn't do the Wildcats any favors. They'll visit a Brighton team with high hopes in Week 1. Trips to Canandaigua and East against programs that are always contending for Section V titles will be tough too. A Week 5 contest against Spencerport will feature two new head coaches.

Wilson's top returning players

RB/LB Darrien Floyd, OT Javier Brock, C/T/DE Nehemiah Brown, DB Elamin Ortiz-Price, DT Serrell Swank, S Chauncey Sherman, DT/LB Daquon Herring, DB Michael Mitchell, LB Shaquan Walker.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Wilson football 2023 schedule, top players, preview for Willdcats