Equipment spotted at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — If the USGA wanted to play rough, it can stretch the par-71 South Course at Torrey Pines, site of this week’s U.S. Open, to a massive 7,652 yards. Two of the three par 5s, the 9th and 13th holes, are over 600 yards in length and there is thick, juicy rough surrounding the fairways and the green complexes.

From an equipment perspective, Torrey Pines in June presents challenges because golfers want distance to handle the course’s length, but they need accuracy to avoid the rough and to get approach shots close. They also need a dependable putter.

Here are some images of golf equipment spotted in the practice area this week at Torrey Pines.

Winning golf equipment at the U.S. Open since 2011

Bryson DeChambeau's golf equipment

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka's irons at the 2021 U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka's irons at the 2021 U.S. Open. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Brooks Koepka, who won the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Opens, still has his old Nike Vapor Pro 3-iron in the bag, along with his Srixon ZX7 irons.

Brooks Koepka's Scotty Cameron putter

Brooks Koepka's Scotty Cameron putter. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Koepka's prototype Scotty Cameron Newport putter has a Teryllium insert. His is so consistent that a wear mark has developed in the center of the hitting area.

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia's irons at the 2021 U.S. Open.

Sergio Garcia's irons at the 2021 U.S. Open. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Sergio Garcia recently re-signed with TaylorMade and switched into the company's P-790 irons. He is also playing Titleist SM8 wedges.

Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris' Titleist irons

Will Zalatoris' Titleist irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Will Zalatoris made a name for himself at the 2020 U.S. Open and the 2021 Masters. He has Titleist T100 irons and SM8 wedges in his bag.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson's TaylorMade putter

Dustin Johnson's TaylorMade putter. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

On Monday, Dustin Johnson was putting with a TaylorMade TP Hyrdo Blast Collection Bandon 3 putter.

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland's Ping i59 irons

Viktor Hovland's Ping i59 irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Ping has not officially released the i59 irons, but Norway's Viktor Hovland has been using the muscleback blades for several weeks.

Sam Burns

Sam Burns' Callaway irons

Sam Burns' Callaway irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Sam Burns won the Valspar Championship in May using these Callaway Apex TCB irons and JAWS wedges.

Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood's Ping irons

Lee Westwood's Ping irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Lee Westwood's Ping i210 irons each have his stock yardage drawn on the back in marker.

Charley Hoffman

Charley Hoffman's Titleist equipment

Charley Hoffman's Titleist equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Making his caddie happy, Charley Hoffman's Titleist TS13 driver, 620 MB irons and other clubs are in a stand bag this week at Torrey Pines.

Kevin Na

Kevin Na's Callaway equipment

Kevin Na's Callaway equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Kevin Na plays Callaway Apex Pro irons that were first released in 2016.

