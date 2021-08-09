Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.

The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.

Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.

From 2 August 2021 until 6 August 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 572,117 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 176.8260 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK

2 August

115,000

175.3816

20,168,884.00

3 August

114,437

176.4465

20,192,008.12

4 August

114,655

176.8226

20,273,595.20

5 August

114,525

176.9488

20,265,061.32

6 August

113,500

178.5518

20,265,629.30

Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated)

348,700

174.2292

60,753,721.77

Total buybacks under the programme

920,817

175.8426

161,918,899.71


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 11,853,430 own shares, corresponding to 0.36% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)

Attachments


