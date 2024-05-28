Equestrian Star Georgie Campbell Dead at 37 After Falling Off Horse at Competition: ‘She Could Not Be Saved’

Campbell's horse, Global Quest, “walked back to the stable and is uninjured," British Eventing said

Georgie Campbell/Instagram Georgie Campbell

Equestrian star Georgie Campbell, 37, died Sunday, May 26, at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England, after falling off her horse.

“It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing,” British Eventing, which governs the equestrian sport of eventing in the country, wrote in a statement.

“Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved,” the statement continued.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Georgie Campbell in September 2022

British Eventing noted that Campbell's horse, named Global Quest, “walked back to the stable and is uninjured” after an assessment by veterinarians.

“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared," British Eventing's statement concluded.

Campbell married fellow event rider Jesse Campbell in December 2020. The couple posted several times this year about Global Quest on their Team Campbell Eventing's Instagram account.

“Global Quest at his Best 🤩 George, owned by @morrishdiana was on serious form at Osberton to finish 🥉 in the 3* out of over 110 starters,” read a caption posted on May 5, while another recent one said, “Georgie’s boys were on fire with Global Quest and Speedwell jumping awesome double clears the 4*.”

The equestrian community mourned Campbell's death on social media. Accounts for fellow rider Pippa Funnell and the Bicton Arena, among others, all shared an image with three emojis on it: a white heart and a purple heart floating above a dove carrying an olive branch.

“Our thoughts are with Georgie’s family and friends at this devastating time,” Bicton Arena wrote in the caption.

Instagram users also added their condolences to Team Campbell Eventing's May 5 Instagram post. "Deepest condolences on the loss of Georgie. Praying for you to find comfort and peace in the days ahead," one user wrote.

"I'm just so so so devastated for you all," another added. "You are all in my thoughts and prayers x."

