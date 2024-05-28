Equestrian star dies during competition

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a horse that fell into a hole.

DEVON, England (WJW) – The equestrian community is mourning the loss of a rider who died while competing on Sunday.

Georgie Campbell, 37, died when she fell off her horse at the Bicton International Horse Trials in England.

British Eventing released a statement on the death.

WOODSTOCK, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Georgie Campbell riding Darcy De La Rose competes in the Cross Country 8/9YO event during day three of the Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials at Blenheim Palace on September 18, 2022 in Woodstock, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing…Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved,” the statement said in part.

The horse, Global Quest, was not injured in the incident.

The BBC reports Campbell competed in more than 200 events and was married to fellow event rider, Jesse Campbell.

Campbell competed in more than 200 events, including five-star events Badminton and Burghley, winning on six occasions.

Her husband Jesse Campbell competes for New Zealand.

“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared,” British Eventing’s statement concluded.

“Our thoughts are with Georgie’s family and friends at this devastating time,” Bicton Arena posted on social media.

Further details about the accident have not been released.

