Equatorial Guinea 4-0 Ivory Coast: Hosts facing early AFCON exit after humiliating defeat

Ivory Coast look set for an embarrassing early exit from their home Africa Cup of Nations after suffering a humiliating defeat against Equatorial Guinea.

The hosts went into Monday evening's final round of Group A fixtures likely only needing a point to secure their progress through into the AFCON last 16, but instead they were thrashed 4-0 in a heaviest-ever home loss on what will surely go down as one of the very worst nights in Ivorian football history.

Veteran captain Emilio Nsue - who netted the first competition hat-trick for 16 years last week - helped himself to an opportunistic brace at a stunned Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, with a superb free-kick from Pablo Ganet and a late scuffed effort from substitute Jannick Buyla completing the rout on a famous night for established giant-killers Equatorial Guinea.

The Nzalang Nacional - fourth-place AFCON finishers in 2015 and quarter-finalists in both 2012 and 2021, stunning defending champions Algeria in Cameroon two years ago - sail through to the last 16 as Group A winners ahead of Nigeria, who are made to accept second spot on goal difference after a 1-0 win over already-eliminated Guinea-Bissau at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on Monday.

Ivory Coast must now wait to see how the rest of the final group stage fixtures unfold this week and if three points will be enough to see them scrape through as one of the last eight best third-placed teams at the tournament, though a miserable goal difference that now stands at minus three will surely be a huge barrier to those hopes.

It certainly was not as if Les Elephants did not have their chances on the night to avoid such a galling defeat, with Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare and Jean-Philippe Krasso both seeing goals ruled out for offside with the score at 1-0.

