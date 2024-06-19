Late equalizer after own goal for Gjasula as Albania hold Croatia 2-2

Croatia players look dejected after the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Albania at Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Marcus Brandt/dpa

Klaus Gjasula wet from zero to hero when he salvaged a stoppage time 2-2 draw for Albania against Croatia at Euro 2024 after a earlier own goal on Wednesday, a result that helps neither side's ambitions to advance out of Group B.

Croatia overcame a poor first half and seemed on course when goals from birthday boy Andrej Kramaric in the 74th and Gjasula's misfortune - hit by a attempted clearance from team-mate Berat Djimsiti - in the 76th put them 2-1 up.

Gjasula, who had only come on in the 72nd, then marched up the field and fired into the bottom left corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Albania took the lead, not after 23 seconds like against Italy but in the 11th minute, from Qazim Laci's glancing header where goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic should have probably done better.

The ageing Croatia team led by 38-year-old Luka Modric, second at the World Cup in 2018 ad third in 2022, looked past its prime in the first half but rebounded well before running out of luck.

It was a key match for both teams after they had lost their opening encounters, Croatia 3-0 against Spain and Albania 2-1 against the Italian title holders.

Albania were happier with the outcome but the draw doesn't improve either sides' chances because Croatia face Italy in the last game on Monday while Albania are up against Spain. But first comes the duel of the favourites Italy and Spain on Thursday.

From 'hell' to heaven

"I went through hell in the first 15 minutes," Gjasula told Magenta TV. "All emotions are released. And with a little luck even a lucky punch was possible at the end."

Team-mate Kristjan Asllani from Italian champions Inter Milan spoke of "big emotions for us" while Croatia's Luka Sucic named the outcome "very bitter.

"Albania were very compact, very aggressive. They made it very difficult for us. But we have to stay positive. We know that we have the quality to advance after all," Sucic said.

Passive Croatia allow Albania to score

Croatia had three new men in the line-up in the form of Ivan Perisic, Bruno Petkovic and Josip Juranovic. They dominated early possession but didn't threaten and soon fell behind.

Albania were given plenty of space to knock the ball around in Croatia's half against a passive defence, and Jasir Asani's pin-point cross from the right found Laci to home at the near post, with Livakovic not looking good even though the header was from short range.

Livakovic was however on his guard against Nedim Bajrami in the 15th, even more in the 31st when Albania broke and Bajrami tried again, and against a diving header from Rey Manaj just before the interval.

Croatia fight back after break

Croatia, who had not managed a shot on target in the first half and were lucky to be only one goal down, showed more determination after the restart, with Mario Pasalic and Sucic on for Lovro Majer and Marcelo Brozovic.

Sucic had a first effort saved by goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, Mateo Kovacic tried his luck from a distance, and Josip Sutalo headed wide.

Albania were pinned back and the equalizer came as no surprise. Another substitute, Ante Budimir, set up Man of the Match Kramaric who converted through the legs of Elseid Hysaj and into the bottom near left corner on his 33rd birthday.

Croatia completed the turnaround just two minutes later, deserved but with a lot of luck. Sucic's shot from close range was blocked by Berat Djimsiti but the ball hit the leg of the unfortunate Gjasula and rolled in.

Late twist

Albania seemed beaten but found some new energy in the closing stages, and were awarded after 4 minutes 23 seconds of stoppage time when Manaj set up Gjasula for what was the latest equalizer in regulation at a Euros, according to the ruling body UEFA.

There was still time left for Gjasula to have another attempt which was blocked by Sutalo, while at the other end Strakosha denied Kovacic.

