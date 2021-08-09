Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew for sexual assault when she was 17

A longtime accuser of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in Manhattan federal court, accusing the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 years old.

Virginia Giuffre, 38, alleges Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell exploited her when she was a minor and that Prince Andrew forced her to have sex with him. She filed a 15-page civil lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on Monday.

“Like other minor children who came before and after her, Plaintiff was initially recruited to provide massages, and thereafter to engage in a variety of sexual acts, for Epstein. Plaintiff was required to be on call for Epstein for sexual purposes and frequently traveled with him both nationally and internationally. Plaintiff was regularly abused by Epstein and was lent out by Epstein to other powerful men for sexual purposes,” Giuffre’s lawsuit states. “One such powerful man to whom Plaintiff was lent out for sexual purposes was the Defendant, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. Prince Andrew was a close friend of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who spent years overseeing and managing Epstein’s sex trafficking network, and actively recruited underage girls, including Plaintiff.”

Giuffre’s lawsuit claims Prince Andrew “became a frequent guest in Epstein’s various homes around the world, including New York City where he sexually abused Plaintiff at Epstein and Maxwell’s invitation when she was a minor” and contends the royal “committed sexual assault and battery upon Plaintiff when she was 17 years old.” It also states he “is responsible for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress pursuant to New York common law.”

Prince Andrew, 61, has spent the last couple of years distancing himself from Epstein, who was arrested in July 2019 and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy for allegedly abusing girls as young as 14. He pleaded not guilty to the charges before he was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell in August. His death was ruled as a suicide by the New York City medical examiner's office.

Queen Elizabeth II's second son, who enjoys the title of Duke of York, insisted he first met Epstein, who was 66 at the time, in 1999, although flight logs show the prince's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters were with Epstein in the Bahamas in April 1998.

“At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness, or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction,” Prince Andrew said in August 2019.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

