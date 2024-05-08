Epsom Derby 2024 runners and riders: full horse list

Arabian Crown tops the market for the Derby after an impressive display in the Classic Trial at Sandown last month - Getty Images/Alan Crowhurst

The Derby is the richest race in the British racing calendar and is always sure to draw a selection of the finest three-year-old colts to Epsom on the first Saturday in June.

This year will be no different, as owners and trainers aim their charges at races that can both imprint names in racing history and bring significant financial reward through both prize-money and future stud value.

A total of 41 colts remain in the running for the race. This number will be whittled down throughout this month before the race itself on June 1.

The final deadline for horses to be scratched from the race is May 21, with confirmations due five days before the race on May 27.

Should connections of a horse not currently listed want to make an entry prior to the race, they will have to pay a £75,000 supplementary fee. The deadline for supplementary entries is also May 27.

Epsom Derby 2024 entries

Al Musmack (Trainer: Roger Varian; Owner: Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah) 50/1 Ambiente Friendly (James Fanshawe; The Gredley Family) 100/1 Ancient Wisdom (Charlie Appleby; Godolphin) 12/1 Arabian Crown (Charlie Appleby; Godolphin) 4/1 Arabic Legend (Karl Burke; Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) 100/1 Bellum Justum (Andrew Balding; King Power Racing) 33/1 Capulet (Aidan O’Brien; Magnier, Tabor and Smith) 66/1 Caviar Heights (Karl Burke; Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) 40/1 City Of Troy (Aidan O’Brien; Mrs John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith) 5/1 Dallas Star (Adrian Murray; Amo Racing) 33/1 Dancing Gemini (Roger Teal; Fishdance Limited) 66/1 Defiance (Roger Varian; Highclere Thoroughbreds) 50/1 Diera Mile (Owen Burrows; Green Team Racing) 66/1 Diego Velazquez (Aidan O’Brien; Smith, Magnier, Tabor, Westerberg, Brant) 16/1 Euphoric (Aidan O’Brien; Smith, Magnier, Tabor, Westerberg, Brant) 16/1 Gasper De Lemos (Aidan O’Brien; Tabor, Smith, Magnier) 100/1 God’s Window (John & Thady Gosden; Cayton Park Stud) 25/1 Golden West (Karl Burke; Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) 100/1 Grosvenor Square (Aidan O’Brien; Tabor, Smith, Magnier, Westerberg) 14/1 Harper’s Ferry (Ed Walker; MH Dixon & JL Rowsell) 100/1 Henry Longfellow (Aidan O’Brien; Tabor, Smith, Magnier) 10/1 Hidden Law (Charlie Appleby; Godolphin) 20/1 Illinois (Aidan O’Brien; Smith, Magnier, Tabor) 33/1 Kamboo (Richard Hughes; Abdulla Al Mansoori) 66/1 London City (Aidan O’Brien; Tabor, Smith, Magnier) 100/1 Los Angeles (Aidan O’Brien; Westerberg, Magnier, Tabor, Smith) 20/1 Macduff (Ralph Beckett; Juddmonte) 50/1 Matsuri (Roger Varian; Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum) 66/1 Meydaan (Simon & Ed Crisford; Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum) 66/1 Mr Hampstead (Roger Varian; Amo Racing) 100/1 Ortelius (Aidan O’Brien; Smith, Magnier, Tabor,) 100/1 Padesha (Dominic Ffrench Davis; Amo Racing) 100/1 Pappano (John & Thady Gosden; Ms Rachel D S Hood) 100/1 Portland (Aidan O’Brien; Tabor, Smith, Magnier) 100/1 Salamanca (Jane Chapple-Hyam; PW Harris) 66/1 Sardianian Warrior (John & Thady Gosden; Marc Chan) 66/1 Sayedaty Sadaty (Andrew Balding; Ahmad Al Shaikh) 100/1 Spoken Truth (Dermot Weld; Moyglare Stud) 50/1 The Euphrates (Aidan O’Brien; Brant, Magnier, Tabor, Westerberg, Smith) 50/1 Voyage (Richard Hannon; Mrs J Wood) 33/1 War Rooms (Owen Burrows; Brook Farm Bloodstock) 100/1

