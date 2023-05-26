Epsom Derby 2023 runners and riders: A horse-by-horse guide

William Buick riding Masar wins The Investec Derby during Investec Derby Day at Epsom Downs Racecourse - Getty Images/Alan Crowhurst

The biggest race of the British Flat season, the Epsom Derby, is nearly upon us.

Here, Telegraph Sport gives you the rundown on every horse entered in the race along with a rating and the latest odds.

Adelaide River

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

By Australia, dam won one race from 16 starts at about a mile so not the best bred of the Ballydoyle contingent. Well beaten by Dubai Mile last year and Arrest at Chester though they clearly had hopes for him running in the Chester Vase, a race they had won nine times. Has only raced on heavy. Might improve a bit on better ground and, possibly, over shorter but not opening the batting on the team sheet.

Rating (0-5): *

Current odds: 66/1

Alder

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg

Trainer: Donnacha O'Brien

Not far behind Auguste Rodin as a two-year-old at Leopardstown last September, semi-respectable runner up in the Dee Stakes at Chester when favourite. Another by Australia. Wins have come at Cork and Killarney, far flung Irish racecourses not normally on the road to Epsom. The son, Donnacha, unlikely to topple the dad, Aidan, with this one.

Rating: **

Current odds: 33/1

Arrest

Owner: Juddmonte

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden Frankie Dettori

Topical name with protests expected. Sure to be the housewives’ choice with Frankie Dettori up on his 28th and last Derby ride. By all-round superdad Frankel, which is a big plus, definitely stays a mile and a half having won the Chester Vase and has had a spin round Tattenham Corner in a dry run recently but probably a good few lbs more effective on soft ground with his high knee action and size. Might just get away with it on watered good ground.

Rating: ****

Current odds: 6/1

Artistic Star

Owner: Mr J. C. Smith

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Galileo colt who goes into the race with one claim to fame in that he is unbeaten. Late foal - May 27 - which might mean this all comes a bit soon for him physically. Stepped up from a maiden two-year-old to a nice novices stakes victory at Sandown recently and looks a smart horse in the making. In an ideal world the Edward VII at Royal Ascot would be the target as this race comes soon enough. Not the trainer’s usual modus operandi but there is only one Derby.

Rating: ***

Current odds: 40/1

Auguste Rodin

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Has always been the apple of Aidan O’Brien’s eye since winning the Futurity, a key two-year-old trial, at Doncaster last October. Race has not worked out since though and he bombed out big style in the Guineas, beating two home and running more like one of his namesake’s statues. By Japanese super-sire Deep Impact, trip no problem and in the right hands but still a leap of faith to see him redeeming self here. Can’t have him at current price.

Rating: ***

Current odds: 4/1

Auguste Rodin ridden by Ryan Moore winning the Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster Racecourse - PA Wire/Nigel French

Covent Garden

Owner: Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien Ireland

We are getting towards the last of the Galileo’s progeny now and this is one of them. That he has already been tried over a mile and five furlongs suggests ‘slow’ in relative terms and his full-brother was placed in two Melbourne Cups which also suggests too much stamina and not enough speed for a Derby. Possible a useful stayer in the making, might enjoy some decent ground but unlikely to cut it Epsom. Pacemaker material, go fast and hope to stay there.

Rating: **

Current odds: 66/1

Dear My Friend

Owner: Middleham Park Racing XXV & Michael Lai

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Warmed up for the season winning at Newcastle but well beaten in the Dante when no obvious excuses. If he goes to Epsom it will be as stable’s second string to Dubai Mile. Owned by a very successful syndicate operation - only one syndicate horse, Motivator, has ever won a Derby before and the last one trained in the north was Dante at the tail end of the War so stas against him.

Rating: **

Current odds: 50/1

Dubai Mile

Owner: Ahmad Al Shaikh

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Comes in vastly underrated and one of the value bets. Two-year-old form almost identical to The Foxes, won Group One Grand Criterium de Saint-Cloud over a mile and a quarter at two which suggests that even by Roaring Lion, his dam’s side has enough stamina in it to see him home over a mile and a half. Finished a good fifth in the Guineas, so close to one of racing’s great adages; ‘fourth in the Guineas, first in the Derby.’ Under radar, excellent chance.

Rating: ****

Current odds: 14/1

Espionage

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Another son of Galileo. Ran three times at two and just touched off in a French Group One over a mile on the heavy on his last start. Not seen out this year which suggests either a problem or slow to come to hand. Tall order if he gets the go-ahead to run. *

Rating: *

Current odds: 40/1

Gooloogong

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien Ireland

I think we’re beginning to get a handle on Ballydoyle naming; any Australian-looking name and it is probably by Australia - as is the case here. Twice raced, well beaten at two, won a Navan maiden in the heavy in March. Bit of an unknown quantity but this is a huge step up - even for one of Aidan O’Brien’s.

Rating: **

Current odds: 40/1

Greenland

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

I suppose if you were looking for a Serpentine or Wings of Eagles type, colts which got themselves on the Derby honours board for Ballydoyle totally unexpectedly, then this might fit in that category and, let’s face it, one should not really write anything off from that corner of Tipperary. Won a French Group Three on heavy this spring, wants better ground but, on pedigree, looks more the sort for the French Derby.

Rating: **

Current odds: 66/1

King of Steel

Owner: Amo Racing

Trainer: Roger Varian

Another not seen out this season. We have to go back to Shaamit in 1996 for the last colt to win making his reappearance. Went straight from winning a maiden to the Futurity where he was well beaten by Auguste Rodin (and a few others). That proved too big a step. Not seen out this season. Owned by football super agent Kia Joorabchian – I expect he wishes he could transfer Military Order to his team.

Rating: *

Current odds: 100/1

Military Order

Owner: Godolphin

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Looks tailor-made and, in an open race, a worthy favourite. A full-brother to 2021 winner Adayar - 13 pairs of siblings have won it - already proven over a mile and a half and, though a strapping strong sort, looked nifty enough scooting to the inside for a gap on the rail on the all-weather at Lingfield last time, to handle the uphill-down dale topography of Epsom.

Rating: *****

Current odds: 3/1

Military Order ridden by jockey William Buick winning the Fitzdares Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes during the Derby and Oaks Trial Raceday at Lingfield Park - PA Wire/Steven Paston

Modesty

Owner: Aquis Farm & Manton Park

Trainer: Freddie & Martyn Meade

Not a lot to go on here. Another Dubawi. Promising mile maiden winner at York last autumn but that is all we have seen of him. Tall order to come here with so little experience, without a recent run and expect to shake up the world order. *

Rating: *

Current odds: 100/1

Paddington

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Has won his last three races but is in the Irish 2,000 Guineas on Saturday first. It has been done but it is very tight at seven days. That looks the right race though. Sire was a smart miler so he unlikely to finish like a train over a mile and a half. **

Rating: **

Current odds: 40/1

Passenger (Needs to be supplemented)

Owner: Flaxman Stables

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

The least experienced runner with just two starts under his belt. He was all dressed with nowhere to go in the Dante when he was persistently denied a run. That can sometimes be mis-leading but it might not be the worst thing to have ever happened given the short time period between races and would not be biggest surprise if he reversed Dante form with The Foxes and White Birch. Bred to stay, still a bit of an unknown quantity but could be very good.

Rating: ****

Current odds: 5/1

San Antonio

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Unbeaten in two starts this season which is something including the Dee Stakes, a recognised trial, over a mile and a quarter at Chester when he looked like he would get the Derby trip. By Dubawi, along with Frankel a great modern sire although he has yet to father a Derby winner. Not the worst of the Ballydoyle gang but needs to keep upping his game to figure.

Rating: ***

Current odds: 30/1

Sprewell

Owner: Mr Mohamed Khalid Mohamed Abdulrahim

Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington

On breeding, by a miler out of a miler who stretched it out to a mile and a quarter in the EP Taylor Stakes at Woodbine, he should need the assistance of a horsebox to get a mile and a half. But the further he went in the Leopardstown trial the better he went and that was on testing ground. Everyone says no one colt won a trial dominantly but he powered through the line three lengths clear. Circumstance has dictated he has only run on soft or softer. If good ground were to improve him which his action says it might, then he is your 12-1 winner.

Rating: *****

Current odds: 11/1

Squire Danagher

Owner: Francis Campbell

Trainer: A. Oliver

Modern times, hey. Proof that even among horses it is possible to be both a squire and a maiden simultaneously. Yet to win in three starts. French, Czech and Chilean winners in his pedigree though. I think the Danagher family motto is ‘My harvest will arrive.’ Maybe but not at Epsom on June 3.

Rating: *

Current odds: 200/1

The Foxes

Owner: King Power Racing

Trainer: Andrew Balding

In the same ownership as Leicester City so possibly some sporting cheer for them. Won the Dante well enough at York although if you were being super critical he had the run of the race. He and the runner-up White Birch had hard enough races and only have 16 days to recover and go again. Slight if about him staying the distance but solid chance. ****

Rating: ****

Current odds: 10/1

The Foxes ridden by jockey Oisin Murphy (right, blue and white silks) on their way to winning the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes - PA Wire/Mike Egerton

Waipiro

Owner: Mr P. K. Siu

Trainer: Ed Walker

Another who looks good value at 16-1. Presumably, by Australia, named after the bay in New Zealand, same continent anyway. Has just a length and a quarter to find with the favourite Military Order on their Lingfield form and you could argue the winner had the run of the race. The pair finished well clear of the rest which is a good sign. Proven on good ground which he is likely to get. Comes in slightly under-rated. ****

Rating: ****

Current odds: 20/1

White Birch

Owner: Mrs C. C. Regalado-Gonzalez

Trainer: John Joseph Murphy

Ran a stormer in the Dante to push The Foxes to the post by staying on strongly up the straight after being awkward out of the stalls and racing at the back. Needs to get over a hard race at York in double quick time but looks a tough sort. Trainer won the Champion Chase with Newmill but aims high and sometimes hits the target. The last (and only fourth in 243 editions) grey to win the Derby was Airborne, heavily backed by demobbed RAF personnel, in 1946 - it’s been too long.

Rating: ****

Current odds: 14/1

