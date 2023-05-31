Epsom Derby 2023: When is the race, what TV channel is it on and what are the latest odds

The Derby - Epsom Derby 2023: When is the race, what TV channel is it on and what are the latest odds - PA/John Walton

Britain’s richest Flat horse race has been staged since 1780 and this year is the culmination of a two-day festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse and will attract a crowd of about 130,000. The Derby has been run annually for 243 years but was moved to Newmarket from 1915-18 and 1940-45.

The Derby, also known as the Epsom Derby or the Derby Stakes is worth £1.5 million, £850,650 of which goes to the winner which last year was the 5-2 favourite Desert Crown, trained by Sir Michael Stoute and owned by Saeed Suhail.

What is it?

The pinnacle of the Flat season, the Derby is one of English racing’s five Classics in addition to the Oak which takes place at Epsom the day before, the 1,000 Guineas, the St Leger, and the 2,000 Guineas. The Derby is a race for three-year-old colts and fillies, run over one mile, four furlongs and 10 yards on Epsom Downs, a particularly undulating course with a pronounced slope towards the rails on the home straight.

When is the Epsom Derby?

The Derby takes place on Saturday, June 3, on the second day of the Festival. Two further Group 1 races, the Oaks and the Coronation Cup, will be staged on Friday, June 2, Ladies Day.

Latest news

By Marcus Armytage

It would be ironic if, having taken over from his record-breaking father at the start of the year, Charlie Johnston could land a Betfred Derby or Oaks in his first season and yet he has two strong chances of bringing back one of the Classics.

There is an old racing adage which says ‘fourth in the Guineas, first in the Derby.’ If not fourth, what about fifth? And both Dubai Mile, a 12-1 shot, in the Derby and Dance In The Grass, a 22-1 hope in the Oaks, finished fifth in their respective Guineas.

“The Derby’s been the target for Dubai Mile since the Royal Lodge (in which he was beaten half a length by The Foxes),” said Johnston, 32. “And even more so since he won at Saint-Cloud (beating Arrest a head). His owner Ahmed Al Shaikh has had two seconds at big prices in the Derby. He’s keen to win it.

“He’s from the only crop of Roaring Lion, so not guaranteed to stay but you’d think a horse who won a Group One over a mile and a quarter on heavy at two would get a mile and a half at three. When we were debating it in the spring I was thinking Dante-Derby. I couldn’t see how he’d have the pace for a Guineas. But he surprised me with how much pace he showed; he was always comfortable, a bit outpaced from the three to the two pole but would have been fourth in another stride.”

Johnston is pragmatic about his odds. “On official ratings he’s 3lb below the best one (Auguste Rodin). He’s right up there on form. But I can see the records of Aidan O’Brien, John Gosden and Charlie Appleby is why their horses are heading the market.”

His other runner, Dear My Friend, is a 100-1 shot and not guaranteed to stay on pedigree although Johnston is more hopeful based on his physique.

Dance In The Grass, his Oaks contender, ran an extraordinary race in the Guineas. At half way she had fallen out the back of the television.

“I was verging on embarrassed” said Johnston. “But she went from 20th to fifth in the last furlong and a half. By Cracksman she should get a mile and a half standing on her head. When she was still 50-1 for the Oaks after that I had a few quid on her. If she steps forward for the distance she could well finish in the frame.”

Are there any concerns over protesters?

Following the disturbances at the Grand National, when 118 protesters were arrested having tried to glue themselves to some of the fences, the Jockey Club has promised to employ “robust” security measures for this year’s race after animal rights protesters said they would target the event.

Animal Rising is planning to disrupt the world’s greatest Flat race on June 3 with the group claiming it will assemble up to 1,000 protesters who will lock and glue themselves onto perimeter fencing.

It is believed the Jockey Club and the British Horseracing Authority have had some assurance from the protest group they will not try and get on the course once the race has started; an act which would not only endanger their own lives but jockeys and the horses they purport to be protecting.

The Jockey Club’s chief executive Nevin Truesdale said: “We have been working with Surrey Police to ensure we have robust security measures in place. While we respect everyone’s right to peaceful and lawful protest, we would condemn illegal and reckless plans to breach security in an effort to disrupt action on the track and endanger safety of the participants in the strongest terms.”

Meanwhile, organisers have unveiled an LGBTQIA+ area to encourage a more diverse horse racing audience to attend.

The “celebratory” venue, which will feature drag performances and free queer literature, will open on the first day of races.

While the Jockey Club hopes it will make the event more “inclusive”, others believe it is simply a PR stunt that will do little to open up the sport.

What time does the race start?

The starter should send them off at 1.30pm, earlier than normal because of the scheduling of the FA Cup final for the same day.

Racegoers during derby day of the 2018 Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse - David Davies/PA Wire

What TV channel is it on?

The race will be broadcast live on ITV1 as part of their comprehensive coverage of Ladies Day and Derby Day from Epsom, presented by Ed Chamberlin. It will also be streamed on ITV+.

How big is the field?

No more than 20 thoroughbreds will run in the race on June 3 from an original entry of up to 400, registered and paid for in the December of their yearling year. In March 2023 those that wished to remain in the field paid a second fee and as of the end of April, just over a hundred had done so. The field was further reduced in the middle of May when a third entry fee falls due. On Monday, May 29 those wishing to continue in the race paid a final fee but there is also an opportunity for a late entry for those paying the Supplementary Entry fee, usually the equivalent of the prize money for finishing fourth. At that stage if there are more than 20 horses, the ones with the lowest ratings drop out and on Thursday, June 1 the final field is declared.

Will the King and Queen have any horses in the race?

There had been three horses under royal colours among the entries – Slipofthepen, Desert Hero and Circle of Fire – but they have since dropped out. The last horse to win for a reigning monarch was Edward VII’s Minoru in 1909.

Who is the most successful current trainer?

Not just the most successful trainer still plying his trade, Aidan O’Brien is the most successful trainer in the 242 years of Derbys, winning eight times with Galileo (2001), High Chaparral (2002), Camelot (2012), Ruler of the World (2013), Australia (2014), Wings of Eagles (2017), Anthony Van Dyck (2019) and Serpentine (2020).

What are the latest odds?

Military Order 10/2

Auguste Rodin 7/2

Passenger 5/1

Arrest 11/2

The Foxes 10/1

Sprewell 11/1

