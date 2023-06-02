Epsom Derby 2023: When is the race, what TV channel is it on and what are the latest odds

Daniel Muscutt looks on during Afternoon Racing at Wolverhampton Racecourse - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

Britain’s richest Flat horse race has been staged since 1780 and this year is the culmination of a two-day festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse and will attract a crowd of about 130,000. The Derby has been run annually for 243 years but was moved to Newmarket from 1915-18 and 1940-45.

The Derby, also known as the Epsom Derby or the Derby Stakes is worth £1.5 million, £850,650 of which goes to the winner which last year was the 5-2 favourite Desert Crown, trained by Sir Michael Stoute and owned by Saeed Suhail.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

What is it?

The pinnacle of the Flat season, the Derby is one of English racing’s five Classics in addition to the Oak which takes place at Epsom the day before, the 1,000 Guineas, the St Leger, and the 2,000 Guineas. The Derby is a race for three-year-old colts and fillies, run over one mile, four furlongs and 10 yards on Epsom Downs, a particularly undulating course with a pronounced slope towards the rails on the home straight.

When is the Epsom Derby?

The Derby takes place on Saturday, June 3, on the second day of the Festival. Two further Group 1 races, the Oaks and the Coronation Cup, will be staged on Friday, June 2, Ladies Day.

Advertisement

Latest news

By Marcus Armytage

Last year was something of a breakthrough year for Daniel Muscutt; his first century-plus (125) of winners and the full set of Patterns wins including a Group One (Criterium) on Dubai Mile. On Saturday, the same colt gives the Zimbabwean-born jockey a good shot at winning the Betfred Derby at his first attempt.

Along with Irishmen Shane Foley, Colin Keane and Kevin Stott, the jockey is one of four making their debut in this year’s race.

At 27, success is coming to Muscutt slightly later in life than some. Overnight it has not been but the combination of natural talent, hands like silk and elbow grease is now reaping due reward and he has kept improving to the point where he has become one of the go-to jockeys in Newmarket.

Advertisement

At 5ft 11in, which might have been considered something of a barrier to the job in the old days (it’s almost normal now) he is tall but he has stabilised his weight with long-distance running – he clocked 3 hrs 10 mins in his only full marathon so far, and is a regular in half-marathons – and the help of a nutritionist from Liverpool John Moores University.

“I still work hard at it and with trial and error I know what works,” he says about maintaining his weight to ride at 8st 11lbs. “But if that’s under control it is one less thing to worry about. Originally I started long distance running to get back in shape after an injury as well as keep on the right side of the scales. It developed into a bit of a bug. I’ve only done one full marathon in Valencia but I’m pretty sure I could do under 3 hours for a marathon if I trained properly for it!”

Back in Zimbabwe where he was born, the name Muscutt is a by-word for success. His grandfather, Brian, who was evacuated from Coventry to the then Rhodesia during the War, was a leading jockey there and in South Africa. His uncle Peter likewise. His father trained there.

But ever since he, his mother Rona and sister Emma returned to Britain when he was aged five, racing was never off the agenda. He joined Andrew Balding apprentice academy after school, in 2016 he moved to James Fanshawe and, though the trainer remains one of his biggest fans, Muscutt started spreading his wings in Newmarket and in 2022 that began to pay dividends.

Advertisement

Last year he picked up the ride on Dubai Mile for Mark and Charlie Johnston when the horse came south to Windsor for his second start. He won snugly and the Johnstons have kept the partnership intact ever since. On their second outing together they became Mark Johnston’s 5000th winner.

“Each race he’s taken a step forward,” says Muscutt. “He’s done pretty much everything we’ve asked. He was beaten a small margin by The Foxes in the Royal Lodge. There was no real excuse but he bowled away in front and he loves a tussle so I could have done with someone challenging me earlier that day. He handled the lively ground and the Dip at Newmarket - he’s balanced, he should handle Epsom. He ticks a lot of the boxes.”

Next time out he won the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in the heavy beating Arrest, who he meets again in the Derby, by a head. “That was over a mile and a quarter but took a bit of getting so it gives us every hope he’ll stay a mile and a half at Epsom,” says the jockey about the Roaring Lion colt.

This season he returned in the 2,000 Guineas and ran a stormer to finish fifth. He is the sole Derby runner which can boast serious Group One form this season. “We were really pleased at Newmarket,” says Muscutt. “He hit the gates and attacked. As expected over a mile he was off the bridle early enough but he saw it out very strongly and galloped through the line.”

Advertisement

The Derby remains the pinnacle for any jockey and Muscutt is delighted to have a good chance in a open race. “Winning it would be very satisfying,” he says. “It’s the race all jockeys want to win when they start out. Epsom’s not the easiest of places but we all know what it’s all about. You’ve got to have the right horse – and we’re hoping we have.”

Are there any concerns over protesters?

Following the disturbances at the Grand National, when 118 protesters were arrested having tried to glue themselves to some of the fences, the Jockey Club has promised to employ “robust” security measures for this year’s race after animal rights protesters said they would target the event.

Animal Rising is planning to disrupt the world’s greatest Flat race on June 3 with the group claiming it will assemble up to 1,000 protesters who will lock and glue themselves onto perimeter fencing.

Advertisement

It is believed the Jockey Club and the British Horseracing Authority have had some assurance from the protest group they will not try and get on the course once the race has started; an act which would not only endanger their own lives but jockeys and the horses they purport to be protecting.

The Jockey Club’s chief executive Nevin Truesdale said: “We have been working with Surrey Police to ensure we have robust security measures in place. While we respect everyone’s right to peaceful and lawful protest, we would condemn illegal and reckless plans to breach security in an effort to disrupt action on the track and endanger safety of the participants in the strongest terms.”

Meanwhile, organisers have unveiled an LGBTQIA+ area to encourage a more diverse horse racing audience to attend.

The “celebratory” venue, which will feature drag performances and free queer literature, will open on the first day of races.

Advertisement

While the Jockey Club hopes it will make the event more “inclusive”, others believe it is simply a PR stunt that will do little to open up the sport.

What time does the race start?

The starter should send them off at 1.30pm, earlier than normal because of the scheduling of the FA Cup final for the same day.

Racegoers during derby day of the 2018 Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse - David Davies/PA Wire

What TV channel is it on?

The race will be broadcast live on ITV1 as part of their comprehensive coverage of Ladies Day and Derby Day from Epsom, presented by Ed Chamberlin. It will also be streamed on ITV+.

How big is the field?

No more than 20 thoroughbreds will run in the race on June 3 from an original entry of up to 400, registered and paid for in the December of their yearling year. In March 2023 those that wished to remain in the field paid a second fee and as of the end of April, just over a hundred had done so. The field was further reduced in the middle of May when a third entry fee falls due. On Monday, May 29 those wishing to continue in the race paid a final fee but there is also an opportunity for a late entry for those paying the Supplementary Entry fee, usually the equivalent of the prize money for finishing fourth. At that stage if there are more than 20 horses, the ones with the lowest ratings drop out and on Thursday, June 1 the final field is declared.

Advertisement

Will the King and Queen have any horses in the race?

There had been three horses under royal colours among the entries – Slipofthepen, Desert Hero and Circle of Fire – but they have since dropped out. The last horse to win for a reigning monarch was Edward VII’s Minoru in 1909.

Who is the most successful current trainer?

Not just the most successful trainer still plying his trade, Aidan O’Brien is the most successful trainer in the 242 years of Derbys, winning eight times with Galileo (2001), High Chaparral (2002), Camelot (2012), Ruler of the World (2013), Australia (2014), Wings of Eagles (2017), Anthony Van Dyck (2019) and Serpentine (2020).

Advertisement

What are the latest odds?

Auguste Rodin 3/1

Military Order 4/1

Arrest 11/2

Passenger 5/1

Sprewell 11/1

The Foxes 12/1

Having a bet on the race? Find the best Epsom Derby betting offers

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.