Epsom Derby 2023 live: Latest updates from Epsom Downs racecourse - PA/Mike Egerton

12:53 PM

Dettori reflects on his bitter-sweet relationship relationship with the Derby

It took until 2007 for Dettori to win the race for the first time, on board Authorized.

“It was a nightmare. Every time it came to the Derby it was a nightmare!” he said of the winless run.

“When I won in 2007 I was full of relief. Finally, it was the last piece of the jigsaw.

“It was a nightmare though, even more when I rode Authorized because he was a big favourite, it was a lot on me and it was a relief.

“Cape Verdi got beat, I rode Dubai Millennium, I rode loads of good ones that got beat.

“The point of the Derby is it’s only once a year - once it’s gone, it’s gone. At Ascot you’ve got 35 races, you’ve got the rest of the afternoon, but the Derby only comes once.”

The Derby...epa01027108 Italian jockey Frankie Dettori (L) screams for joy after winning his first Derby aboard - EPA/Gerry Penny

12:50 PM

Andrew Balding on The Foxes' prospects in the Derby

He was gelded over the winter and took some time to get into his coat, but he is getting there now and hopefully will run a big race. I think we’re coming with hope rather than confidence, it is a wide open race. If you win the Dante you’re entitled to come thinking you have a chance but the draw is not ideal.

12:43 PM

Animal Rising protesters outside the racecourse entrance

Members of animal rights protest group Animal Rising, demonstrate near to the racecourse's entrance - PA/Mike Egerton

A member of Animal Rising protest group speaks outside the entrance during Derby Day of the 2023 Derby Festi - PA/Mike Egerton

12:35 PM

19 arrests made

Surrey Police have preempted plans by the Animal Rising group to disrupt the Epsom Derby by making 19 arrests on the morning of the race. The activists have vowed to stop or delay the 1.30pm race.

Frankie Dettori says goodbye to the Derby today on the aptly-named Arrest for the Gosdens, and Arrest is currently contesting 9-2 favouritism with Military Order.

12:32 PM

12:30 PM

'Ring of steel' around open Derby which could spring a surprise

By Marcus Armytage, Racing Correspondent

Dubai Mile, the one colt with serious Group One form at both two and three, can become the first Yorkshire-trained winner of the Betfred Derby since Dante in 1945 when the race is run inside a ‘ring of steel’ at Epsom on Saturday.

The 244th Derby, first won by Diomed in 1780, will have security like none seen in its two-and-a-half-century history after threats of protests by the same group that held up the start of the Grand National led the Jockey Club to get an injunction forbidding a track “invasion”.

But Epsom, surrounded as it is by woodland and the Downs, essentially open common land, is almost undefendable, much more so than Aintree, and the truth is that however much notice, money, barriers both physical and legal, and manpower is chucked at it, whether it is one determined protester or an overwhelming number of them, they are likely to get through.

Now, though, they can go to prison for it and there is a feeling that sport’s fightback against unlawful interruption begins on Tattenham Hill and winds up in the Scrubs a few months hence.

Racing’s hope is that the forecast protests prove a damp squib and that we get a good clean race off at the early scheduled start time of 1.30pm without hiccup but Charlie Johnston, in his first season as the sole name on the licence at Kingsley House in Middleham, believes Dubai Mile has the experience and the mentality to cope with most eventualities.

A Group One winner over two and a quarter miles at two but with the speed at three to finish fifth in the 2,000 Guineas, he is usually ridden forward which, in theory, should mean traffic is less of an issue. He has won on good to firm and heavy so looks versatile in that respect and it is that Group One form that sets him apart in one of the most open editions in recent years and in which his rivals are long on potential but short on actual form.

The pick of the Irish is Jessica Harrington’s Sprewell, the three-lengths winner at Leopardstown, the only clear cut trial winner, especially if good ground improves him as his action suggests it might. Another Irish runner White Birch bids to become only the fifth grey to win the race in all those years while victory for Auguste Rodin would be a ninth winner for Aidan O’Brien.

But, so open is this race, do not rule out Military Order, The Foxes, Auguste Rodin, Passenger, Waipiro or even Artistic Star.

