EPSoft Technologies Names Mike Magnifico as Chief Executive Officer

EPSoft Technologies
·4 min read

Founder and Current CEO Gopal Parvathaneni to remain on as chairman of the board

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPSoft Technologies, the creator of EZFlow, has named Mike Magnifico as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to succeed company founder Gopal Parvathaneni, effective August 9, 2021. Mr. Parvathaneni, who has served as CEO since co-founding the company in 2015, will be stepping down as CEO and will remain active in his role with the company as Board Chairman.

Mr. Magnifico joins EPSoft after serving as an advisor to the company for several years, previously sitting on the EPSoft Advisory Board. Over the last 25 years, Mr. Magnifico has worked professionally with multiple startups and Fortune 500 companies, serving as an executive across various roles.

EPSoft Chairman Mr. Parvathaneni says Mr. Magnifico’s experience and vision made him the perfect candidate for the role. “Mike is a proven leader,” says Mr. Parvathaneni. “He brings with him a unique combination of exceptional business acumen and organizational leadership. It’s exactly the kind of experience EPSoft needs at the helm as the company looks to scale in the stages ahead.”

Mr. Parvathaneni says he’s proud of his tenure at EPSoft and looks forward to transitioning to his new role. “It’s been a privilege to serve as CEO since the company’s inception,” he says. “This feels like an appropriate time for a leadership change and I look forward to continuing to watch it succeed under Mike’s leadership and vision.”

EPSoft Chief Operating Officer (COO) and co-founder Paul Ondrej agreed, and added that Mr. Magnifico’s presence on the company’s advisory board gave him a unique perspective and opportunity to start with an insider’s view. “We’ve been fortunate enough to work with Mike in a consultative capacity for several years,” says Mr. Ondrej. “As a member of our advisory board he has been indispensable, providing a valuable business perspective.”

Co-founder and Chief Product Office Sri Srujan Mandava echoed Mr. Ondrej. “Mike brings with him a unique subject matter expertise,” says Mr. Srujan Mandava. “We look forward to continuing to build on that relationship.”

Mr. Magnifico expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am grateful for the opportunity, and appreciative of the trust and support of the EPSoft leadership team. I look forward to ushering in sustainable growth and building a successful customer-focused strategy.”

He went on to describe his excitement for the company’s potential. “It's an honor to be named CEO of such an outstanding organization,” says Mr. Magnifico. “Our product platform is designed and built for the modern business in every way—meeting the most important operational challenges, especially post-COVID. Following their vision for EPSoft, Gopal, Paul, and Sri have built a company that is ripe for incredible upward mobility."

Discussing company goals, Mr. Magnifico says, "My biggest focus will be driving growth. Anyone can claim to be ‘customer-focused,’ but the true measurement of success is through growth and new customer acquisition. I think a big part of that is helping business leaders understand how empowering the EZFlow platform is.

“More than ever before, businesses understand that neglecting the business process and failing to improve it can bring real problems,” says Mr. Magnifico. “The EZFlow platform delivers process efficiencies across the board. It has all the technical power of a robust automation platform—but instead of creating another IT solution, we specifically built it for the business user.” Mr. Magnifico also went on to say that this focus on the business user will be a differentiator for EPSoft in the marketplace. “The market doesn’t need yet another technically complicated, confusing automation platform. It wants to empower businesses to automate the processes they own. EZFlow does this and more, solving modern business challenges by putting the power back into the hands of the business user.”

Follow EPSoft

Website: https://www.epsoftinc.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/epsofttechnologies

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/epsoft

About EPSoft Technologies

EPSoft Technologies (www.epsoftinc.com) is a global software company that creates end-to-end business process automation tools. Since 2015, EPSoft has helped organizations drive critical insights for better decision making and deliver optimal performance and productivity through its intelligent automation platform, EZFlow. EPSoft is based in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations in Canada and India.


Attachments

CONTACT: Katie Oliver EPSoft Technologies 9542926875 katie.oliver@epsoftinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • 7 things to do before Biden restarts your student loan payments in February

    The president postponed payments one last time. Here's how to make use of the reprieve.

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Crash on Long Liquidation

    Yields continue to rise

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Sony’s Funimation Closes $1.2B Crunchyroll Acquisition From AT&T, Plans to Create Single Anime Service

    AT&T has officially divested Crunchyroll, closing the sale of the anime business to Sony’s Funimation group — bringing together two erstwhile competitors under the Sony umbrella. The telco, looking for every opportunity to pay down its debt, sold Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion in cash paid at closing by Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between […]

  • Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance as Market Health Improves on Institutional Demand

    "There seems to be a shift in the sentiment in the market compared to a few months back," said hedge fund executive director Ulrik Lykke.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Crude Awakening: Oil Slides To Four-Month Low, Indicating Possible Economic Fears

    The week begins with Wall Street vacillating between signs of an improving economy and worries about the Delta variant. This morning, the bias seems to be a bit lower. Maybe that’s in part because of a sharp decline in crude prices to the lowest level since May, below $66 a barrel. Weaker crude demand could indicate worries about falling economic growth both here and in China, where new virus cases are starting to rise. Some of the so-called “horsemen of risk” moved in a bearish direction, with

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Buying Pfizer Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been an underachiever. Sure, the company launched a successful COVID-19 vaccine and has built a large pipeline. However, its shares have lagged well behind the market for years.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • Telecom Italia's FiberCop and Iliad in fibre broadband deal

    Iliad has agreed to join in development of Telecom Italia's (TIM) last-mile grid as the French telecoms group prepares to enter Italy's fixed broadband market. Iliad, which has captured 10% of Italy's mobile phone market since launching its low-cost offering three years ago, plans to enter the fixed-line market after the summer to tap post-pandemic demand for ultra-fast connectivity. Under the deal with TIM, Iliad will co-invest in FiberCop, a wholesale-only business that handles the part of the network from street cabinets to customers' homes.

  • Use Dollar-Cost Averaging to Build Wealth Over Time

    Dollar-cost averaging is a simple strategy that allows an investor to benefit from turbulence in the stock market without second-guessing it.

  • Here’s Why Shopify (SHOP) Became One of RiverPark’s Top Contributors

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned 13.1% for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 8.5%, the Russell […]

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up The Restaurant Group plc's (LON:RTN) Share Registry?

    If you want to know who really controls The Restaurant Group plc ( LON:RTN ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Franklin (BEN) to Procure Capital With $450M of Notes Offering

    Proceeds from Franklin's (BEN) notes offerings will primarily be used to repay debt due in 2022 and 2024. By addressing near-term debt maturities, it is likely to boost financial flexibility.

  • Is Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 12.4% net return for the second quarter of 2021, 9.9% for the […]