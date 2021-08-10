EPSoft Technologies Names Mike Magnifico as Chief Executive Officer

Founder and Current CEO Gopal Parvathaneni to remain on as chairman of the board

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPSoft Technologies, the creator of EZFlow, has named Mike Magnifico as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to succeed company founder Gopal Parvathaneni, effective August 9, 2021. Mr. Parvathaneni, who has served as CEO since co-founding the company in 2015, will be stepping down as CEO and will remain active in his role with the company as Board Chairman.

Mr. Magnifico joins EPSoft after serving as an advisor to the company for several years, previously sitting on the EPSoft Advisory Board. Over the last 25 years, Mr. Magnifico has worked professionally with multiple startups and Fortune 500 companies, serving as an executive across various roles.

EPSoft Chairman Mr. Parvathaneni says Mr. Magnifico’s experience and vision made him the perfect candidate for the role. “Mike is a proven leader,” says Mr. Parvathaneni. “He brings with him a unique combination of exceptional business acumen and organizational leadership. It’s exactly the kind of experience EPSoft needs at the helm as the company looks to scale in the stages ahead.”

Mr. Parvathaneni says he’s proud of his tenure at EPSoft and looks forward to transitioning to his new role. “It’s been a privilege to serve as CEO since the company’s inception,” he says. “This feels like an appropriate time for a leadership change and I look forward to continuing to watch it succeed under Mike’s leadership and vision.”

EPSoft Chief Operating Officer (COO) and co-founder Paul Ondrej agreed, and added that Mr. Magnifico’s presence on the company’s advisory board gave him a unique perspective and opportunity to start with an insider’s view. “We’ve been fortunate enough to work with Mike in a consultative capacity for several years,” says Mr. Ondrej. “As a member of our advisory board he has been indispensable, providing a valuable business perspective.”

Co-founder and Chief Product Office Sri Srujan Mandava echoed Mr. Ondrej. “Mike brings with him a unique subject matter expertise,” says Mr. Srujan Mandava. “We look forward to continuing to build on that relationship.”

Story continues

Mr. Magnifico expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am grateful for the opportunity, and appreciative of the trust and support of the EPSoft leadership team. I look forward to ushering in sustainable growth and building a successful customer-focused strategy.”

He went on to describe his excitement for the company’s potential. “It's an honor to be named CEO of such an outstanding organization,” says Mr. Magnifico. “Our product platform is designed and built for the modern business in every way—meeting the most important operational challenges, especially post-COVID. Following their vision for EPSoft, Gopal, Paul, and Sri have built a company that is ripe for incredible upward mobility."

Discussing company goals, Mr. Magnifico says, "My biggest focus will be driving growth. Anyone can claim to be ‘customer-focused,’ but the true measurement of success is through growth and new customer acquisition. I think a big part of that is helping business leaders understand how empowering the EZFlow platform is.

“More than ever before, businesses understand that neglecting the business process and failing to improve it can bring real problems,” says Mr. Magnifico. “The EZFlow platform delivers process efficiencies across the board. It has all the technical power of a robust automation platform—but instead of creating another IT solution, we specifically built it for the business user.” Mr. Magnifico also went on to say that this focus on the business user will be a differentiator for EPSoft in the marketplace. “The market doesn’t need yet another technically complicated, confusing automation platform. It wants to empower businesses to automate the processes they own. EZFlow does this and more, solving modern business challenges by putting the power back into the hands of the business user.”

Follow EPSoft

Website: https://www.epsoftinc.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/epsofttechnologies

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/epsoft

About EPSoft Technologies

EPSoft Technologies (www.epsoftinc.com) is a global software company that creates end-to-end business process automation tools. Since 2015, EPSoft has helped organizations drive critical insights for better decision making and deliver optimal performance and productivity through its intelligent automation platform, EZFlow. EPSoft is based in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations in Canada and India.





Attachments

CONTACT: Katie Oliver EPSoft Technologies 9542926875 katie.oliver@epsoftinc.com



