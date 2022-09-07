New episodes of ‘Behind the Broncos’ share look at training camp, roster cuts

With training camp over, the Denver Broncos can now turn all of their focus to their Monday Night Football showdown with the Seattle Seahawks on September 12.

Before going forward, though, fans now have an opportunity to go back in time and watch how the team got to this point.

Following the popularity of HBO’s Hard Knocks, some NFL teams have come up with their own in-house series to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the club, with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants and New York Jets among those teams.

The Broncos also have their own YouTube series, Behind the Broncos, which released three episodes following the team through training camp, preseason and roster cuts.

The first episode is just under ten minutes, but that’s enough to capture the likes of head coach Nathaniel Hackett, quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Melvin Gordon preparing for training camp. With the Wilson-Hackett pairing something to watch for, having a short, TV-like show to capture it makes the series must-see YouTube for Broncos fans.

In the second episode, defensive backs Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain break down film:

And finally, in the third episode, the show provides a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s roster cuts:

Denver’s in-house media team does a great job with this series, and fans will undoubtedly be eager to see new episodes later in the year.

