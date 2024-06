🎧 New episode of Don't Go To Bed Just Yet

[BBC]

It may be the summer break for domestic football, but there is still plenty for BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast to discuss.

On this week's episode, Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix ask whether Max Wober will have a role to play at Elland Road next season, as well as discussing Crysencio Summerville's future and whether clubs will meet Leeds' valuation of the Dutch winger.

