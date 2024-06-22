Episode 5 of the FC Bayern World Squad Class of '24

In Episode 5, the FC Bayern World Squad continue their journey through the USA and go to Washington for a match at D.C. United. The boys use their free time in America’s capital for sightseeing: follow the team on their discovery tour from the Lincoln Memorial to the White House and the Washington Monument.

Then it’s back on the bus to New York, where a training session in Central Park, a gentle kickabout at the Bundesliga Common Ground and a visit to the FC Bayern office in the historic Rockefeller Center are on the itinerary.

In this episode, you also get to know midfielder David Emmanuel better. Travel with him to his native Nigeria and find out how he trains and lives in Munich as part of the FC Bayern Global Academy.

Here is Episode 5 – "American Adventure: Soccer & Sightseeing from D.C. to NYC"

Dieser Inhalt kann hier leider nicht dargestellt werden. Zum Anschauen kannst du die Website des FC Bayern München besuchen: Artikel auf fcbayern.com

