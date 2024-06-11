Episode 3 of the FC Bayern World Squad Class of ‘24

The FC Bayern World Squad are about to take part in the TST tournament, including a match against Borussia Dortmund. For this version of Der Klassiker on the other side of the Atlantic, assistant coach Diego Contento steps away from the touchline and onto the pitch as a player. The youngsters also had some special encounters off the pitch, including meeting Sergio Aguero.

Episode 3 also takes you to Suwon in South Korea to meet defender Gyeong-Bin Mo and midfielder Minwoo Kim to find out what drives the pair and their goals for their time with the Class of ’24.

Watch episode 3 here:

Dieser Inhalt kann hier leider nicht dargestellt werden. Zum Anschauen kannst du die Website des FC Bayern München besuchen: Artikel auf fcbayern.com

