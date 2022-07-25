New episode of ‘1920 Football Drive’ wraps up Bears’ offseason program

The Chicago Bears released the latest episode of 1920 Football Drive, a video series that takes fans behind the scenes of the Bears organization.

The series premiered two years ago, where it documented a unique training camp during the span of three episodes. It returned the following year for three more episodes, which included an inside look at the draft process and training camp.

Now, 1920 Football Drive is back for its eighth installment, which focuses on wrapping up Chicago’s offseason program. The latest episode takes fans behind-the-scenes with GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, including a look inside the quarterback meeting room, the team trip to Wrigley Field, guest speeches from Charles Tillman and Rod Marinelli, as well as a look at mandatory minicamp.

It was certainly on offseason of change for the Bears, who are bringing in an overhauled roster to training camp this summer. But before practice kicks off, catch up on the rest of Chicago’s offseason.

Check out the next episode of 1920 Football Drive below:

