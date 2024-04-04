EPISD athletic director re-appointed as THSADA regional director

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – David Cervantes, the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) director of athletics, was re-appointed as the Region 4 director of the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association (THSADA), EPISD announced in a press release.

EPISD says that Cervantes will continue to oversee the operations of THSADA within Region 4, facilitating essential meetings for athletic administrators and coordinating visits by THSADA, the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) and University Interscholastic League (UIL) representatives.

“I am deeply honored to once again serve as the Region 4 Director for the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association,” Cervantes said. “This opportunity allows me to further our collective mission of supporting and enhancing high school athletics in our region. I am eager to continue collaborating with fellow athletic administrators and stakeholders to ensure that our student-athletes receive the best possible experiences.”

“With a rich background in athletic administration and education, Cervantes brings invaluable expertise to his role. Cervantes was named director of athletics in May 2022. Before taking the reins of El Paso ISD Athletics, he served as interim director of athletics for a year. He also was an assistant athletic director for five years. Cervantes worked in the El Paso ISD curriculum and instruction department, where he oversaw the physical education department within the district. Before arriving at central office, Cervantes was a physical education instructor for the district and a baseball coach at El Paso High School,” read the press release.

