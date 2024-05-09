Epilepsy Society of Kern County readies for annual Mud Volleyball Tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of people take part in the fun every year, paying for the opportunity to play mud volleyball while raising money for the Epilepsy Society of Kern County.

On June 22, the 29th annual Mud Volleyball Tournament for epilepsy is set to take place at Stramler Park, benefiting all those who have been affected by the disease.

Doug Valdez, with the Epilepsy Society of Kern County, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event.

“You can register right now and they have camping spots where you can bring things,” said Valdez.

Manslaughter charge filed in connection to 2022 assault

Space is limited to only 120 teams, or at the end of registration on June 10. Campsites are $150 and can fit around one car per space.

“I have to start getting ready for the 30th tournament as soon as this one ends,” Valdez said.

Contact the office to be placed on a waiting list, at 661-634-9810. Organizers say waiting list priority will be given to sponsors.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.