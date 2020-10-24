Before epic fail, Daniel Jones hit speeds faster than Lamar Jackson's best

Daniel Jones hit faster top speed than Lamar Jackson's best originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Lamar Jackson has a (very well-deserved) reputation as the best running quarterback of his generation. In fact, he has a very strong case as the best in NFL history.

But for all of his many accolades with his legs, including smashing the NFL record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback, he has yet to reach the top speed that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones achieved on Thursday Night Football against the Eagles in Week 7.

Daniel Jones’ top speed on his 80-yard run was faster than Lamar Jackson’s top speed on any run this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GJKcBgiLJv — ESPN (@espn) October 23, 2020

Jackson actually set his own career-best top speed against the Eagles in Week 6, reaching 21.01 mph on his touchdown run in Philadelphia.

But for as surprising as Jones topping Jackson might be, it's even more shocking to see how close he came to the top speed of another speedster, one even faster than Jackson -- Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Jones topped out just 0.06 mph slower than Hill.

Even though these speeds are tracked precisely, it was still difficult to believe for at least one other NFL star.

Unfortunately for Jones, his 80-yard burst didn't end as well as it topped out, with the second-year quarterback tripping over his own legs and falling well short of a touchdown run. But he can still look back and know he reached a speed that few NFL players are capable of.