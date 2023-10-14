Epic collapse: Stanford stuns Colorado football in double-overtime comeback thriller

BOULDER - A Friday night party in Boulder turned into an epic Colorado collapse.

Stanford erased a 29-point halftime deficit, scoring on every second-half possession and hitting a game-tying field goal on the final play of regulation before stunning CU in a 46-43 double-overtime win at Folsom Field.

The Cardinal picked off Shedeur Sanders on 3rd and goal in the second overtime and walked it off moments later on Joshua Karly's 31-yard field goal.

Stanford turned a 29-0 game into an instant classic. The visitors scored on all seven possessions after halftime and spoiled CU star Travis Hunter's productive return from injury.

"They were resilient," said Colorado coach Deion Sanders. "Big win for them, horrible loss for us."

Cardinal QB Ashton Daniels shredded the Buffs' defense. He finished with four touchdowns and 396 yards — all but 35 yards of them after halftime.

Daniels led a 70-yard drive in the final three minutes, setting Karly up to hit a 46-yarder at the gun in regulation.

The teams traded touchdowns in overtime, including Elic Ayomanor's ridiculous over-the-defender's-shoulder TD catch to keep Stanford in it.

The Buffaloes got down to the 1-yard-line to start the second overtime but went backwards for two plays before a scrambling Sanders threw a floater up for grabs while retreating from pressure.

It set off a wild after-midnight celebration for Stanford, which had been left for dead after a 1-4 start to the season and the 29-point deficit.

The Cardinal partied as a stunned Folsom Field crowd - one that had thinned significantly from its sold-out zenith of 53,000-plus - filed out.

It was the biggest blown lead for CU since a Nov. 6, 2010 game against Kansas, which the Buffs led 28-3.

Hunter finished with 13 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough for Colorado (4-3), whose bowl chances took a significant hit.

This story will be updated. Return to coloradoan.com/sports for more.

