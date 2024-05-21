Ephrata knocks off top seed Cedar Cliff in extras

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff entered the 6A District III playoffs as the top seed with a 15-4 season, but Ephrata didn’t seem to care about any of that.

The 9-seeded Mounts, coming off a 2-0 win over Central Dauphin in 11 innings, upset the top-seeded Colts with more free baseball, this time coming back to beat Cedar Cliff 6-5 in 10 innings.

The Mounts struck first in the top of the 1st with a pair of runs, but the Colts fired back in the bottom of the inning with three runs to take the lead. Cedar Cliff added another, but Ephrata rallied to make it 4-4 and push it to extras before coming out on top in 10 innings.

The Mounts will now visit 4-seeded Wilson Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

