EP Chihuahuas brings ‘Looney Tunes Night’ with fun jersey, merch

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chihuahuas are bringing the Looney Tunes to the Borderland.

“Looney Tunes Night” will be on Saturday, June 8 at Southwest University Park, located at 1 Ballpark Plaza. The Chihuahuas will wear the iconic characters on their special edition jerseys.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The Chihuahuas will play against the Las Vegas Aviators, an Oakland A’s affiliate.

The Looney Tunes jerseys will be auctioned off, with all the proceeds benefitting a local nonprofit through the Chihuahuas Foundation, according to the Chihuahuas.

Limited edition Looney Tunes Chihuahua jersey. Photo courtesy to Chihuahuas

To enter the auction, participants can place their bids by texting the work “BID” to (915) 600-6677. The auction will be live throughout the game and end on the final out.

Fans can commemorate Looney Tunes Night by purchasing a limited-edition Bugs Bunny Bobblehead for $20. The Chihuahuas say the offer is available as a ticket purchase add-on for Saturday’s game.

Bugs Bunny Bobblehead. Photo Courtesy to Chihuahuas.

There will also be a fireworks show after the game.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website here or call (915) 533-BASE (2273).

