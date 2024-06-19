Enzo Raiola makes claim about Donnarumma’s Milan exit: “Didn’t want to keep him”

Enzo Raiola has claimed that that AC Milan were not keen on keeping Gianluigi Donnarumma, and he also spoke about what kind of an executive Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be.

Donnarumma’s exit in the summer of 2021 left a bitter taste in the mouths of many as he departed the club where he came through to academy to join Paris Saint-Germain and he went on a free transfer, meaning Milan got nothing.

He returned to San Siro last season as the Rossoneri beat PSG 2-1 in the Champions League. He was jeered loudly when his name was read, insults and chants were aimed at him while fake money with his face on rained down from the stands.

The reasons for such a turbulent exit from Milan have long since been debated with both sides seemingly wanting to blame each other. One thing is for sure: with Mike Maignan, the Diavolo got a good replacement.

Enzo Raiola has taken on a leading role after the passing of his cousin Mino and he spoke to Calciomercato.com about a number of topics, with Donnarumma’s exit and Zlatan’s new life among them.

Is it true that as a child he could have gone to Inter?

“By Inter, by Juve… everywhere. Everyone wanted him. He was betrothed to another club, but he was waiting for the call from Milan: Bianchessi forced the operation, Galliani believed in him. So we closed it.”

Is it true that Juventus also looked for him in the following years?

“There have always been rumours and probably at some points he was a target, but they never made any concrete attempts.”

What were the reasons for the break-up with Milan?

“In that period we had moved from the Berlusconi era to a club that was struggling to carry out a project. Gigio had a career ahead of him, remaining in that context was not the right choice.

“If at that moment there had been the Milan of today with Champions League football, I think he would have stayed and we would have talked about another story. But it wasn’t the only reason that made us leave.

“We had the perception that the club didn’t want to keep Donnarumma, there wasn’t a great desire to close the renewal agreement.”

Will he return to Serie A in the future?

“Football is beautiful because it’s unpredictable, anything can happen. Today I think it’s tough, but never say never.”

You have a strong bond with Ibrahimovic…

“He has always been close to us, even during Mino’s illness. He told us that he will always be there for us. He also always told me that he didn’t want to get into discussions related to figures, numbers.

“He chose Mino as his agent to let him do everything, he says he has little patience, he’s right: he can’t sit and negotiate with the agents, his experience must be used for something else.”

How do you see him doing as a director?

“He is a very thoughtful person, and mistakes are often made when one improvises or is in a hurry to make certain choices. Zlatan has great experience and such a strong character that there is no pressure that can move him. He will do very well and He will be a great leader.”