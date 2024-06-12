Enzo Maresca’s thoughts on Jhon Duran as new price tag is named for Chelsea

New Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca’s thoughts on potential new striker signing Jhon Duran of Aston Villa have been revealed by one outlet today.

As well as that, a much better price tag for Duran is now being reported. At least better than what we had initially been hearing, which was around £40m.

Chelsea look to be progressing with a deal to sign the 20-year-old Villa striker this window, and it really just looks like a case of the fee they can get him for now really. There is no doubt that they are trying to sign him, much to the disappointment of many Chelsea fans who would see this as just another very underwhelming signing.

Maresca rates him

Jhon Duran has just three league starts since January 2023

According to talkSPORT today, Chelsea are in talks with Aston Villa over a £25million move for striker Jhon Duran.

Enzo Maresca is also an admirer of Villa striker Jhon Duran, according to the report.

Well, we are hardly going to see report of anyone claiming that Maresca doesn’t rate him now are we!? But the fact is that Chelsea first had serious interest back in January, way before Maresca to Chelsea was anything close to being a thing. So Duran is 100% a club target and they would be trying to sign him regardless of what the new head coach thinks, that’s obvious.

£25m is a much better quoted fee than £40m though, if true. I think that fee would make the move for an unproven striker coming to Chelsea a little bit easier to swallow for the frustrated fan base.

Personally I think Chelsea should have been targeting a more proven striker, a proven goalscorer. Or at least one who is a bit more established than Duran. Yes, he could come good, but he’s so raw right now it’s such a huge risk.