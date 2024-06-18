Enzo Maresca reunited with Pep Guardiola as Chelsea host Man City on opening day

Enzo Maresca couldn’t have asked for a tougher start as Chelsea manager with the Blues hosting champions Manchester City on the opening day of the season.

The fixture will see Maresca reunite with Pep Guardiola who he worked as an assistant coach for, with the pair winning the treble during their time at the Etihad.

If last season’s meeting between the teams at Stamford Bridge is anything to go by, a pulsating 4-4 draw with Cole Palmer scoring an injury time equaliser from the spot, then it could be some curtain raiser to kick off the 2024/2025 campaign.

Chelsea fixtures 2024/2025 revealed

It’s a tough start for the Blues with three away games in the first five fixtures, and after hosting City they travel to Wolves, before hosting Crystal Palace and then travelling to Bournemouth and West Ham.

Maresca will be hoping for a better start than last season which saw Chelsea win just three of their opening ten Premier League fixtures under Mauricio Pochettino.

An early reunion for Pep Guardiola and Enzo Maresca as Chelsea host Man City in the first weekend of the Premier League season 👀 pic.twitter.com/zW67R9WHSY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 18, 2024

The Christmas period sees Chelsea play six league games over December starting with two away fixtures against newly promoted Southampton and rivals Tottenham, before hosting Brentford, travelling to Everton, a London derby with Fulham on Boxing Day at Stamford Bridge and a trip to Ipswich Town.

As for the run in Chelsea face a really tough end to the season with the final five games seeing them play Everton and Liverpool at home, a trip to Newcastle, a home game against Manchester United before finishing the season away at Nottingham Forest.

Maresca returns to former club Leicester City on November 23rd with the Foxes visiting Stamford Bridge on March 8th.

The fixture list will get more congested once the Europa Conference League fixtures are released and the domestic cups begin, and Chelsea will need to rely on the full depth of their squad and try and keep everyone fit.