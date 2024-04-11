Enzo Maresca: Leicester City boss worried for health of players ahead of Plymouth trip

Championship leaders Leicester are looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League [Getty Images]

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca says he is worried about the health of his players as they face their second lengthy away trip in four days.

The Championship leading Foxes are at Plymouth Argyle on Friday, having arrived home after Tuesday's defeat by Millwall at 3:00 BST on Wednesday.

Leicester's 250-mile trip to Plymouth is their longest of the season.

Asked if he was concerned about the welfare of his players, Mareca said: "Absolutely, yes. Absolutely, 100%."

Talking to BBC Radio Leicester before making the Thursday trip to Devon, he added: "But I don't think people care too much about players, about healthy players. Otherwise you cannot understand this kind of decision."

The match at Home Park will be the 49th of Leicester's season.

Maresca was critical of the English Football League for the scheduling of this week's games, with the trip to Plymouth moved to accommodate television broadcasters.

The EFL have been approach by BBC Sport for a response.

Leicester and Plymouth are the only sides in the EFL to play on Tuesday and again on Friday, with the Foxes travelling for both games while the Pilgrims are at home for both.

However, a number of sides that played on Wednesday night are also in action again on Saturday.

"Thanks to the organisation we played on Tuesday night, arrived here at 3 o'clock in the morning, then today we need to travel and we have five hours back from Plymouth," Maresca said.

"The organisation decided that.

"Then if the players don't perform, they are bad? No, they are not bad, they are human beings and we have played already nearly 50 games this season, they are human beings and people don't care about that.

"We will try to be ready for Friday night to try to finish the season in the best way we can."

Leicester remain top of the Championship table, but are now equal on points with Ipswich after the Suffolk side drew with Watford on Wednesday.