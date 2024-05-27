Enzo Maresca emerges as the frontrunner to become the new Chelsea manager

Leicester manager Enzo Maresca emerges as the frontrunner to take the Chelsea job (Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca is in advanced talks with Chelsea with the Leicester manager poised to replace the sacked Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Kieran McKenna, who was also a candidate to take over at Chelsea, is now considering staying at Ipswich after their promotion to the Premier League.

The Northern Irishman also attracted attention from Brighton and Manchester United, who are impressed with the work he has done at Portman Road but who are conducting an end-of-season review and who might decide to stick with Erik ten Hag after he won the FA Cup.

Maresca, who won the Championship in his first season with Leicester, is expected to cost around £10m in compensation if he decides to leave the Foxes for Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea have turned to the 44-year-old Italian after considering other candidates, including former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi and Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.

Maresca was Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager during Manchester City’s treble-winning season of 2022-23, with his two spells at the Etihad Stadium interrupted by his first taste of management, a 14-game stint at Parma.

But he proved more successful at Leicester, earning 97 points to secure the Foxes an immediate return to the Premier League and forging a reputation for playing passing football and improving young players.

Pochettino left Chelsea by mutual consent on Tuesday after a solitary season in charge, despite winning his last five games and taking them into Europe. The Argentinian had also reached the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup semi-finals.

If Maresca joins Chelsea, he will become the fourth permanent manager of Clearlake Capital’s two-year reign, after Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Pochettino.