Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea in-tray: Role for Fernandez, end injury jinx and play nice with owners

Chelsea have finalised the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new head coach after reaching a compensation agreement with Leicester City.

The announcement of Maresca’s arrival at Chelsea comes eight days after Mauricio Pochettino left the London club.

Here, Telegraph Sport assesses the most important areas for Maresca to address as the Italian looks to make his mark in the Premier League.

Find a role for Fernandez

Chelsea spent £107 million on Enzo Fernandez and the Argentina international has a contract which runs until 2032, so he is not going anywhere any time soon. Maresca will need to find a role for the 23-year-old and create a system in which he can thrive.

On the evidence of Fernandez’s time at Chelsea so far, this might not be easy. The midfielder has done little to justify the enormous transfer fee and, under Pochettino, Chelsea were actually significantly better without him.

Across the full 2023/24 season, Chelsea won just 39 per cent of the 36 matches Fernandez started. By contrast, they won 80 per cent of the 15 matches he did not start.

It did not help Fernandez that he was managing an injury problem for some time but, equally, it did not go unnoticed by many supporters that Chelsea’s fine end-of-season form came after he was ruled out for the campaign. His last match was a 5-0 thrashing by Arsenal in April, which was Chelsea’s last defeat of the season.

Without Fernandez, Chelsea went on a five-match winning streak to end the campaign, with Moises Caicedo (their other £100 million midfielder) excelling in the centre of the pitch.

Earn the affection of the fans

Pochettino’s long history with Tottenham Hotspur made it harder for him to quickly earn the trust of the Chelsea fanbase. There was an enthusiasm towards him at first, but it did not take long for many of the supporters to express their concerns. Pochettino admitted in March that he did not feel the love from the fans.

There has not been much love shown towards the club’s owners, either. In March, the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust sent a 1,500-word letter to co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali in which they discussed a lack of trust in the board and warned of the threat of “irreversible toxicity” towards them.

This is the environment which Maresca now finds himself in. The end-of-season form under Pochettino smoothed over a few issues but the relationship between the club and its supporters is certainly not a strong one, and it could easily fray again if Maresca does not start quickly.

The Italian has been hired for the long-term but he needs to make some short-term gains if he is to win over the Stamford Bridge faithful. His press conferences, touchline demeanour and early-season results could all make a big difference to the wider mood at the club.

Address Chelsea’s fitness issues

Are injuries a result of bad luck, or bad management of schedules and workloads? As ever with football, the truth probably lies somewhere in between. Either way, Maresca will not be able to achieve his objectives if he is forced to deal with the same fitness problems that so afflicted Pochettino.

Wesley Fofana (£70 million from Leicester City) made zero appearances last season. Romeo Lavia (£58 million from Southampton) made one. Christopher Nkunku (£52 million from RB Leipzig) started only two games. Reece James started only six.

These are players of enormous talent, who cost considerable amounts of money. Pochettino was justified in his frustration at not having them available (there were plenty of other injuries, too) and Maresca will need to be able to work with his core players throughout the season if he is to have any chance of success at Stamford Bridge.

Work within the club’s structure

Chelsea’s belief is that they are building an elite-level structure behind the scenes, and Maresca must fit into that as head coach. He must be able to work under sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, and Boehly and Eghbali above them, which means accepting that his role is primarily to coach the players he is provided with.

Pochettino, evidently, found this to be a challenge. He has never been the most malleable of coaches. Last month, shortly before he left the club, he said: “This is not my team. This is Chelsea’s team.”

Maresca may ultimately want more responsibility at Stamford Bridge, and he could point to the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta as proof of the importance of empowering a manager to be much more than a head coach, but he will have to earn that power over time.

