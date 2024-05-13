Enzo Infelise, an Oklahoma recruit at catcher, gets mad on mound. Then, he gets even for Providence. ‘I like it.’

Providence’s Enzo Infelise hits for both average and power. The junior catcher also is an ace behind the plate who uses his strong arm to throw out runners.

But the Oklahoma recruit still felt like he could do even more to help his team in yet another way.

Of all things, Infelise wanted to pitch this season.

“I pitched a lot growing up,” he said. “I was always good at pitching, then I just stopped in high school and focused on catching. I was hoping to get some chances to pitch this year. It’s fun.”

And Infelise, indeed, has been a force out of the bullpen for the Celtics.

He earned his first career save Saturday, striking out two and not allowing a hit in the seventh as host Providence held on for a 3-1 win over crosstown rival Lincoln-Way West in New Lenox.

Milwaukee Area Technical College recruit Patrick Wajda added a single and two walks, while Creighton commit Nate O’Donnell and Mitch Voltz each had a single for the Celtics (24-6), who won despite recording just three hits.

Shawn Krieps threw 2 2/3 no-hit innings in relief to earn the pitching win. Starter Kyle Lipke, a St. Francis recruit, allowed just one earned run over 3 1/3 innings.

Michael Pettit worked 3 2/3 innings in relief for Lincoln-Way West (24-3), striking out six and not allowing a hit.

Loras recruit Jacob Willis and Kaden Kopacz each went 2-for-3 and Illinois-Chicago commit Lucas Acevedo had an RBI for the Warriors, who after winning their first 23 games of the season lost for the third time in four outings, all against crosstown foes, including twice to Lincoln-Way Central.

Infelise, meanwhile, made sure the two-run lead would hold up for the Celtics. Aside from a hit batter, he was lights out, striking out two and getting a soft groundout.

So, why is Providence coach Mark Smith using his star catcher in a closer’s role? Well, Smith confirmed that answer was simple.

“He told me he wanted it,” Smith said of Infelise. “He’s the type of kid we just have a ton of belief in and a lot of trust. When he says he wants the ball, I’m going to give him the ball.

“I’m fully confident he’s going to get the job done.”

Infelise had hoped to pitch some last season, but never got an opportunity on a team with a deep staff. He made sure he was ready to go this spring.

“I started throwing bullpens a lot,” he said. “I pitched in the intrasquad game that we had, and I looked pretty good in that game, so they trust me to go out there and throw strikes.”

Krieps enjoys watching Infelise on the mound.

“He’s a big guy,” Krieps said. “He throws hard. He pounds the zone. He’s really a good kid, too.”

Krieps was equally impressive. In just his second varsity appearance, the junior right-hander dominated for 2 2/3 innings.

“All my pitches were working well, especially my knuckle-curve,” Krieps said. “I built a lot of confidence from this.”

The Celtics scored twice in the first inning, thanks largely to four walks, two wild pitches and a passed ball.

Pitchers from both sides dominated from there, setting the stage for Infelise to finish the job.

Infelise pointed out he has a different edge to him when he’s pitching, especially when he comes in to close out a game.

“I’m like mad on the mound, I guess,” Infelise said. “It’s a different mentality than when I’m at the plate trying to stay relaxed. I just want to go out there and get people out, overpower them. I like it.

“I like playing in different spots once in a while.”