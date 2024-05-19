Enumclaw baseball comes back to beat two-time defending state champion Tumwater

Eric Fiedler gathered his team around, grabbed a black three-ring binder, stood it up on the turf near the batter’s box at Auburn High School’s baseball field, took a few steps backward and paused for a moment. Then he charged.

Doing his best field goal kicker impression, Enumclaw High School’s longtime baseball coach smashed his leg through the binder, likely rendering it useless for future use.

The binder was meant to represent a door, one that had blocked Enumclaw’s baseball team from reaching the ‘final four’ state tournament semifinals. Consider it broken down after Enumclaw’s wild 9-8 come-from-behind Class 2A state tournament quarterfinal win against two-time defending state champion Tumwater on Saturday evening in Auburn.

“I’m so tired of that, not being able to kick down the gosh darn door,” Fiedler said. “It’s been a long two years because I’m not certain I haven’t had the best team in the state of Washington the past three years.”

The past two seasons, Enumclaw has fallen just short of reaching the state semifinal round. For much of Saturday, spent in the pouring rain, it looked like this year’s top seed might once again fall short. But Tumwater had to pull starting pitcher Derek Thompson because of his pitch count, and Enumclaw finally got things rolling against Tumwater’s bullpen, putting together a five-run seventh inning to take the lead for good.

Center fielder Hunter Anderson hit the RBI go-ahead single with the bases loaded.

“It felt great, but I think it was more of the team,” Anderson said. “They battled through everything and they were able to get the bases loaded for me to get that one play and be able to do that.”

Props to Enumclaw outfielder Hunter Anderson for keeping this interview going with everything going on in the background pic.twitter.com/aNBxUjdzEW — Jon Manley (@manley_tnt) May 19, 2024

In the process, Enumclaw not only knocked off the two-time defending state champion — the Hornets also avenged their only loss of the 2024 spring season. Tumwater beat Enumclaw in the season opener on March 9, 5-2. Since then, Enumclaw has won 23 straight, counting Saturday’s two wins.

“I think the team’s just so all good to each other,” Anderson said. “They’re always picking each other up. The guys are the best to each other. Team dinners, everyone’s there. We’re all having a great time and just building our bond together.”

It was looking bleak for a while. Tumwater jumped out to a 5-0 lead, pouncing on Enumclaw ace Cooper Markham, who endured some control issues in the challenging conditions. Team-wide, Enumclaw’s effort was sloppy.

“Playing just awful,” Fiedler said, laughing. “But seriously, in 33 years of coaching, it’s the most resilient group of boys I’ve ever had.”

While Anderson dutifully answered postgame questions from The News Tribune, his teammates danced in the background, carried each other on their backs and collaborated on wheelbarrow exercises. High school sports, after all, are supposed to be fun. Enumclaw’s crew got the memo.

“I think the chemistry is great with the team,” Anderson said. “We’re all fighters and I think we’re all here for each other. That’s what I love about this team.”