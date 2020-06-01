NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for all three of its national series.

The Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Series will race Saturday. The Cup series will race Sunday.

Here are the entry lists for this weekend’s races:

Cup – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

There are 40 entries.

Reed Sorenson is in the No. 7 for Tommy Baldwin Racing.

Gray Gaulding is in the No. 27 for Rick Ware Racing.

JJ Yeley is in the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports.

Click here for Cup entry list

Truck – Vet Tix Camping World 200 (1 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

There are 40 entries for Saturday’s race after the field was cut from 47 original entries.

Cup drivers entered are Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek, Brennan Poole and Gray Gaulding.

Click here for Truck entry list

NOTE: The Xfinity entry list has not been released by NASCAR at this time.

Entry lists for this weekend’s NASCAR races at Atlanta originally appeared on NBCSports.com