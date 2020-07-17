With the All-Star Race in the rear-view mirror, NASCAR now turns its attention to the Lone Star State and a trip to Texas Motor Speedway.

All three of NASCAR’s national series will be in action on the 1.5-mile track, with a Xfinity and Truck Series doubleheader on Saturday.

Kyle Busch is entered in all three races.

Here are the entry lists for the weekend.

Cup – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

Forty cars are entered.

Reed Sorenson is listed for Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

Joey Gase is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

Gray Gaulding is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

Kevin Harvick won this race last year over Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez. Kevin Harvick won the playoff race over Aric Almirola and Suarez.

Click here for Cup entry list

Xfinity – My Bariatric Solutions 300 (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

Kyle Busch is entered in the No. 54 Toyota for his fourth Xfinity start of the year.

Jeb Burton is entered in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Busch won this race last year over Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

The playoff race was won by Bell over Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Vankor 250 (8 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Thirty-six trucks are entered.

Busch is entered in the No. 51 Toyota for his fifth and final truck start of the year.

Ross Chastain is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 42 Chevrolet.

Ryan Truex is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Chevrolet.

This race was won last year by Greg Biffle over Matt Crafton and Tyler Ankrum.

Click here for the entry list.

Entry lists for Texas Motor Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com