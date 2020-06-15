Entry lists for NASCAR at Talladega

NASCAR returns to its largest oval track this weekend with its first trip of the year to Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action this weekend.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – GEICO 500 (3 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

Forty cars are entered.

Gray Gaulding is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

Brendan Gaughan is entered in Beard Motorsports’ No. 62 Chevrolet.

There is no driver listed for Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

Last year, Chase Elliott won this race over Alex Bowman and Ryan Preece. The playoff race was won by Ryan Blaney in a photo finish with Ryan Newman.

Xfinity – Unhinged 300 (5:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Thirty-nine cars are entered.

A.J. Allmendinger, who won at Atlanta and then claimed a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize Sunday at Miami, is entered in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet.

Jeb Burton is entered in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet for the second time this season.

Anthony Alfredo is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet.

Timmy Hill is entered in Hattori Racing Enterprises’ No. 61 Toyota.

Last year, Tyler Reddick won this race over Gray Gaulding.

