Entry lists for NASCAR’s All-Star weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s All-Star Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway nears this weekend with the Monster Energy All-Star Race and a Camping World Truck Series race.

The field for the All-Star Race is made up of race winners in 2017 and 2018, former All-Star Race winners who are competing full-time and Cup champions who are competing full-time.

The drivers currently set to compete in the All-Star Race are: Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Martin Truex Jr.

Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the race.

The All-Star Race is preceded by the 50-lap Monster Energy Open.

The Open is broken up into three stages of 20 laps, 20 laps and a 10-lap sprint. The winner of each stage will advance to the main event.

A fan vote will advance a fourth driver.

There are 21 entries for the Open.

Click here for the entry list.

Truck Series – North Carolina Education Lottery 200

There are 36 entries for the race.

Kyle Busch will make his third start of the season. He will drive the No. 51 Toyota.

Brandon Jones is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 46 Toyota.

Todd Gilliland, driving KBM’s No. 4 Toyota, makes his third start of the year. He turns 18 on Tuesday, allowing him to compete on all NASCAR tracks.

Last year this race was won by Busch. He won over Johnny Sauter and Christopher Bell.

Click here for the entry list.