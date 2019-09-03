Entry lists for NASCAR at Indianapolis

NASCAR returns to the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for both Cup and Xfinity Series races.

The championship hopes for Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman and Jimmie Johnson are on the line in Sunday’s Big Machine Vodka 400, the final race for the playoffs.

Saturday’s Xfinity race will be the next-to-last regular season event, as its playoffs begin Sept. 20 at Richmond.

Here’s this week’s entry list information for both Cup and Xfinity:

CUP – Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

There is a full field of 40 cars entered in Sunday’s race.

Ryan Sieg will make his first Cup start of the season in the No. 17 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet.

XFINITY – Indiana 250 (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 38 cars entered in this race, including two Cup regulars:

* Austin Dillon will drive the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

* Kyle Busch will drive the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Also, Trucks driver Austin Hill, who has won two races in that series this season and is in the playoffs, will spend his off-weekend making his second attempt for his first career Xfinity Series start (he did not qualify in his other bid in July’s Xfinity race at Daytona).

