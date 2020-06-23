Entry lists for NASCAR’s doubleheader weekend at Pocono

This weekend marks the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has held a doubleheader weekend at one track.

The premier series will compete in two races at Pocono Raceway, the 2.5-mile triangle speedway in Pennsylvania.

It will be preceded by the Truck Series on Saturday and the Xfinity Series on Sunday.

Here are the entry lists for both days.

Saturday

Cup – Pocono Organics 325 (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox; 130 laps/325 miles)

Forty car are entered.

Josh Bilicki is entered in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

JJ Yeley is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

James Davison is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet for both Cup races. Saturday will be his Cup debut.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Pocono Organics 150 (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1; 60 laps/150 miles)

Forty trucks are entered.

Defending race winner Ross Chastain is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Chevrolet.

NBC Sports analyst Parker Kligerman is entered in Henderson Motorsports’ No. 75 Chevrolet.

Brandon Jones is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota.

Click here for the entry list.

Sunday

Cup – Pocono 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1; 140 laps/350 miles)

Forty cars are entered. All 40 drivers/cars are the same as for Saturday.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity Series – Pocono Green 225 (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1; 90 laps/225 miles)

Thirty-six cars are entered.

Brett Moffitt is entered in Our Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet.

Ryan Vargas is entered in JD Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet.

No drivers is listed for DGM Racing’s No. 36 Chevrolet.

No driver is listed for B.J. McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99 Toyota.

Click here for the entry list.

