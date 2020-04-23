Entry lists for iRacing events at Talladega Superspeedway

Daniel McFadin
NBC Sports

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series continues this weekend with its fifth round of competition, held on a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

The race will air at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox and FS1 and will feature the series debut of Jeff Gordon.

William Byron will try to win his third consecutive race after victories at Richmond and Bristol.

The race will be 70 laps, with manual cautions, one reset and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.

Here’s the entry list for the event (without Gordon listed)

#

Name

Team

1

Kurt Busch

Ganassi

2

Brad Keselowski

Penske

3

Austin Dillon

RCR

4

Kevin Harvick

SHR

6

Ross Chastain

Roush

8

Dale Earnhardt Jr

Invitation

9

Chase Elliott

HMS

10

Aric Almirola

SHR

11

Denny Hamlin

JGR

12

Ryan Blaney

Penske

13

Ty Dillon

Germain

14

Clint Bowyer

SHR

15

Brennan Poole

Premium

17

Chris Buescher

Roush

18

Kyle Busch

JGR

19

Bobby Labonte

Invitation

20

Erik Jones

JGR

21

Matt DiBennedetto

Wood Bros.

22

Joey Logano

Penske

24

William Byron

HMS

31

Tyler Reddick

RCR

32

Corey LaJoie

GoFas

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row

37

Ryan Preece

JTG

38

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row

41

Cole Custer

SHR

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG

48

Jimmie Johnson

HMS

49

Chad Finchum

MBM

51

Garrett Smithley

Invitation

52

JJ Yeley

Rick Ware

53

Joey Gase

Rick Ware

66

Timmy Hill

Invitation

77

Parker Kligerman

Invitation

88

Alex Bowman

HMS

89

Landon Cassill

Invitation

96

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Bros.

Saturday night will feature another edition of “Saturday Night Thunder,” an event for non-Cup Series drivers. The event is open to Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA drivers.

It airs at 8 p.m. ET on eNASCAR.com/live and NASCAR’s YouTube Channel.

Qualifying will consist of two lap, single-car runs to arrange lineups for two heat races. The heat races will be 10 laps with 20 cars transferring to the 40-car field for the feature. The feature will be 57 laps, with one reset, manual cautions and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.

Among the entries is Brett Moffitt, who broke both his legs six weeks ago in a dirt bike accident.

Here is the entry list.

NAME

CAR #

Alex Labbe

90

Angela Ruch

OO

Anthony Alfredo

33

Austin Cindric

22

Bayley Currey

74

Blake Koch

57

Brandon Brown

68

Brett Moffitt

23

Chase Briscoe

98

Chase Cabre

4

Christian Eckes

81

CJ McLaughlin

39

Derek Kraus

19

Donny Lia

O7

Drew Dollar

O15

Gus Dean

56

Harrison Burton

20

Jeb Burton

8

Jeffrey Earnhardt

50

Jesse Iwuji

36

Joe Graf Jr.

80

Josh Berry

88

Josh Bilicki

99

Josh Williams

92

Justin Allgaier

7

Justin Haley

10

Kaz Grala

29

Kyle Weatherman

54

Landon Huffman

75

Logan Seavey

67

Matt Mills

5

Myatt Snider

93

Noah Gragson

9

Ruben Garcia

27

Ryan Ellis

78

Ryan Truex

40

Ryan Vargas

51

Scott Stenzel

63

Spencer Boyd

0 2

Stephen Leicht

25

Stewart Friesen

52

Thad Moffitt

46

Todd Gilliland

38

Ty Majeski

45

Ty Gibbs

18

Tyler Ankrum

26

Will Rodgers

55

Raphael Lessard

Tommy Joe Martin

44

