The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series continues this weekend with its fifth round of competition, held on a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

The race will air at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox and FS1 and will feature the series debut of Jeff Gordon.

William Byron will try to win his third consecutive race after victories at Richmond and Bristol.

The race will be 70 laps, with manual cautions, one reset and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.

Here’s the entry list for the event (without Gordon listed)

Saturday night will feature another edition of “Saturday Night Thunder,” an event for non-Cup Series drivers. The event is open to Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA drivers.

It airs at 8 p.m. ET on eNASCAR.com/live and NASCAR’s YouTube Channel.

Story continues

Qualifying will consist of two lap, single-car runs to arrange lineups for two heat races. The heat races will be 10 laps with 20 cars transferring to the 40-car field for the feature. The feature will be 57 laps, with one reset, manual cautions and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.

Among the entries is Brett Moffitt, who broke both his legs six weeks ago in a dirt bike accident.

Here is the entry list.

Entry lists for iRacing events at Talladega Superspeedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com