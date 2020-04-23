Entry lists for iRacing events at Talladega Superspeedway
The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series continues this weekend with its fifth round of competition, held on a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.
The race will air at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox and FS1 and will feature the series debut of Jeff Gordon.
William Byron will try to win his third consecutive race after victories at Richmond and Bristol.
The race will be 70 laps, with manual cautions, one reset and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.
Here’s the entry list for the event (without Gordon listed)
#
Name
Team
1
Ganassi
2
Penske
3
RCR
4
SHR
6
Roush
8
Dale Earnhardt Jr
Invitation
9
HMS
10
SHR
11
JGR
12
Penske
13
Germain
14
SHR
15
Premium
17
Roush
18
JGR
19
Invitation
20
JGR
21
Matt DiBennedetto
Wood Bros.
22
Penske
24
William Byron
HMS
31
RCR
32
GoFas
34
Front Row
37
JTG
38
Front Row
41
SHR
47
JTG
48
HMS
49
MBM
51
Invitation
52
Rick Ware
53
Rick Ware
66
Invitation
77
Invitation
88
HMS
89
Invitation
96
Gaunt Bros.
Saturday night will feature another edition of “Saturday Night Thunder,” an event for non-Cup Series drivers. The event is open to Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA drivers.
It airs at 8 p.m. ET on eNASCAR.com/live and NASCAR’s YouTube Channel.
Qualifying will consist of two lap, single-car runs to arrange lineups for two heat races. The heat races will be 10 laps with 20 cars transferring to the 40-car field for the feature. The feature will be 57 laps, with one reset, manual cautions and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.
Among the entries is Brett Moffitt, who broke both his legs six weeks ago in a dirt bike accident.
Here is the entry list.
NAME
CAR #
90
OO
33
22
74
Blake Koch
57
68
Brett Moffitt
23
98
4
81
39
19
Donny Lia
O7
O15
56
20
8
50
36
80
88
99
92
7
10
29
54
Landon Huffman
75
67
5
93
9
Ruben Garcia
27
78
40
51
63
0 2
25
52
46
38
45
18
26
55
Tommy Joe Martin
44
Entry lists for iRacing events at Talladega Superspeedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com