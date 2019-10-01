Entry lists for Dover playoff races

Like a heavyweight championship fight, we’re ready for Round 2 of the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

After four of the 16 Cup playoff contenders were eliminated following the Roval race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway kicks off the Round of 12.

Meanwhile, the elimination race in the first round of the Xfinity Series playoffs will be held Saturday at Dover.

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off until Oct. 12 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for this weekend:

Cup – Drydene 400 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

There are 38 cars entered.

Joe Nemechek will start his fourth race of the season in the No. 27 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet.

There is no driver listed for the No. 54 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

B.J. McLeod is back in the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford, while JJ Yeley is back in the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford.

Chase Elliott won this race last year. Denny Hamlin finished second and Joey Logano was third. Martin Truex Jr. won there on May 6, followed by Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson.

Xfinity – Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 (3 p.m. Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 37 cars entered.

Harrison Burton makes his sixth start of the season in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Bayley Currey makes his 10th start of the season, but just the second in the No. 38 Chevrolet for RSS Racing.

Stefan Parsons makes his fifth start of the season in the No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota.

There is no driver listed on the preliminary entry list for the No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet.

Christopher Bell has won the last two Xfinity races at Dover. Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier finished second and third in last fall’s playoff race, while Allgaier and Tyler Reddick were second and third in this spring’s race at Dover.

