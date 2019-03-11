Entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR’s annual three-race West Coast Swing concludes this weekend with Cup and Xfinity teams competing at the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Auto Club 400 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

A total of 38 cars are entered, including the 36 chartered cars.

Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet does not have a driver name listed on the entry sheet. Reed Sorenson is in a second entry for Premium Motorsports (No. 27 car).

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Production Alliance Group 300 (5 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox Sports 1)

As was the case at Phoenix, there are also 37 cars entered for the race at Fontana.

Cup drivers in the field include Kyle Busch, who can reach 200 career NASCAR wins with a victory, Ryan Preece and Ross Chastain.

Click here for the entry list.