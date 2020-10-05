NASCAR returns home this weekend to compete on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the third time.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action on the road course as they both conclude their Round of 12 in the playoffs.

More: Talladega winners and losers

Here are the preliminary entry lists for the Charlotte Roval:

Cup – Bank of America 400 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Thirty-eight cars are entered.

Chase Elliott won this race last year over Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Drive for the Cure 250 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

Thirty-eight cars are entered.

Kaz Grala is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet for his fifth start of the year.

AJ Allmendinger is entered in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet for his 10th start of the year.

Allmendinger won this race last year over Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric.

Click here for the entry list.

Follow @DanielMcFadin

Entry lists for the Charlotte Roval originally appeared on NBCSports.com