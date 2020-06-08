History will be made Wednesday night when the NASCAR Cup Series holds its first night race at Martinsville Speedway.

The race is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

There are 40 cars entered.

Reed Sorenson is entered in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

JJ Yeley is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

There’s not a driver currently listed for Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

This race was won last year by Brad Keselowski over Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch.

Martin Truex Jr. won the playoff race over William Byron and Keselowski.

Click here for the entry list.

Entry list for Wednesday’s Cup race at Martinsville originally appeared on NBCSports.com